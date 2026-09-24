Vote: Who Was the Northeast Florida High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 14 - 19)

The high school football season in Florida treks on, and last week delivered with some terrific games. There were also some outstanding performances within those games, particularly in Northeast Florida.

High School On SI Florida has came up with 12 nominees from last week's action that went above and beyond as they helped their respective teams. Our nominees this week include some prolific dual-threat quarterbacks, running backs who made a living off of big runs and defensive playmakers who were nightmares for the opposing offenses.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 27. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Chase Durden, Fletcher

In the 48-0 win over First Coast, Durden finished the game with five receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 20.6 yards per reception, and his longest reception went for a 35-yard gain.

King Boylston, ED White

In the 48-44 win over Camden County (GA), Boylston struggled in the passing game by completing only two passes for 42 yards with two interceptions. However, he made up for that in the run game. Boylston rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries. This is also a sign of a leader and tremendous football player as he didn't let his struggles in the passing game limit what he could do offensively.

Carter Ross, Providence School

In the 26-8 win over Impact Christian Academy, Ross put together his best performance of the season. He recorded eight solo tackles, 10 total tackles, intercepted one pass and recovered one fumble.

Jaden Mosley, Baker County

Mosley rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in the 22-7 win over Palatka. As of now, this has also been his best offensive performance of the season.

Alexander Winkles, Ponte Vedra

In the 31-18 win over Fleming Island, Winkles rushed for 122 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. He also caught five passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Xander Edwards, The Bolles School

In the 42-24 win over Oakleaf, Edwards rushed for over 100 yards for the fourth time this season. He finished the game with 165 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. He also averaged 13.8 yards per carry, and his longest rush went for 80 yards.

Asher Ghioto, The Bolles School

Ghioto recorded his tenth tackle for a loss this season versus Oakleaf. His stat line for the game was six solo tackles, 10 total tackles and five tackles for a loss. He also finished with two sacks and five quarterback hurries.

Shamoi Green, West Nassau

Green rushed for a season-high in yardage, 217 yards to be exact, in the 28-7 win over Yulee. He averaged 9.4 yards per rush on 23 carries, and he finished the game with three rushing touchdowns.

Chance Carter, St. Augustine

In the 24-20 win over Evans, Carter rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. This was also his second 100-yard performance of the season.

Sam Tousey, Wolfson

In the dominant 64-0 win over Eagle's View, Tousey had one of the best passing performances in the region over the weekend. He completed 77.8% of his passes for 280 yards and five touchdowns. The most impressive feat from Tousey's performance is that he completed seven total passes with an average of 40 yards per completion.

Michael Hills, Sandalwood

Hills had his best performance of the season, and his second 100-yard receiving game of the season in the 63-6 win over Westside. He finished the game with four receptions for 137 yards and three touchdowns. He also helped in the run game as he carried the ball twice for 16 yards and one touchdown. Lastly, he returned two punts for 65 yards with one touchdown.

Lawson Gunn, Wolfson

Gunn was Tousey's number one target last week as he hauled in four receptions for 180 yards and three touchdowns.