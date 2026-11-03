Vote: Who Was Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Oct. 28-31, 2026)

Florida high school football players were scary good over Halloween weekend in Week 11 of the 2026 season.

From West Orange’s AJ Chung passing for four touchdowns to Riverdale’s Jacorie Darrisaw making three interceptions, Florida athletes put a fright in opponents.

High School On SI has selected 16 nominees for Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Congratulations to Ransom Everglades WR/SS Colton Smith for winning Florida High School Football Player of the Week in the Oct. 27, 2006, poll.

Daniel Proenza, QB, Seminole

Completed 11 of 16 passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to help the Seminoles edge Oviedo, 30-29, and finish the regular season unbeaten for the first time since 2020.

AJ Chung, QB, West Orange

Completed 28 of 47 passes for 337 yards and four TDs, including the winning toss with 25 seconds left, to guide the Warriors past two-time defending Class 4A state runner-up Jones, 25-24.

Flemang Dutheress, WR/DB, University High (Orlando)

Senior made two interceptions to power the Cougars to a 45-6 victory against Nova Lake, 45-6.

Eddie Gore, RB, Dunbar

Senior rushed 24 times for 189 yards and two touchdowns and four 2-point conversions to power the Tigers past St. Petersburg Gibbs, 52-26.

Steven Alexis, RB, St. Petersburg Gibbs

Senior rushed 26 times for 284 yards and three TDs in a 52-26 loss to Dunbar.

Derek Hooker, QB, Cape Coral

Passed for 219 yards and three TDs to lead the Seahawks past Mariner, 56-13.

Braden Houser, QB, Aubrey Rogers High

Junior passed for 222 yards and three TDs and ran for another score to march the Patriots past Fort Myers Gateway, 49-0.

Jacorie Darrisaw, DB, Riverdale

Made three interceptions to guide the Raiders past Lehigh, 38-0.

Jason Rolle, FS/WR, Miami Palmetto

Scored on a late-touchdown run and made a game-saving interception close to the goal line to power the Panthers past Naples, 17-9.

Luke Toland, QB, Bolles

Talented junior completed 18 of 27 passes for 361 yards and four TDs to rally the Bulldogs past previously unbeaten Buchholz, 31-28, in a battle of Florida Top 25 teams.

Brooks Washington, WR, Pace

Senior rushed five times for 176 yards and two TDs to march the Patriots past Navarre, 46-0.

Jacavier Lewis, RB/FS, Milton

The talented junior rushed 21 times for 244 yards and three TDs to power the Panthers past Gulf Breeze, 52-28.

Caydein McNeil, LB, West Florida High

Made a whopping 15 tackles to lead the Jaguars past Pensacola High, 21-6.

Korden Randle, WR/FS, Pine Forest

Senior made six catches for 255 yards and four TDs —the latter two setting school records — to guide the Eagles past Bay High, 32-29.

Zachary Katz, QB, True North Classical Academy

Super senior completed 14 of 23 passes for 329 yards and four TDs to march the Titans past Archbishop McCarthy, 48-38.

Elijah Newman Hall, RB, IMG Academy

The junior rushed 16 times for 116 yards and three TDs to lead the nation’s No. 1-ranked Ascenders past Hun High (Princeton, N.J.), 42-14.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962