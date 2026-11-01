Carrollwood Day finished its perfect regular season with one of its biggest wins, beating Cardinal Newman 28–14 on the road behind two second-half rushing touchdowns from Kameron Battle.

Elsewhere, the final full week of the regular season brought several unbeaten runs to an end.

Dunnellon lost its matchup with Hawthorne, while Buchholz, St. Augustine and Mosley fell in games decided by three points or fewer.

Seven teams from last week’s list suffered their first losses, reducing the group from 24 to 17. Lakeland Christian remains the only team included with a tie.

For some programs, the next step is the FHSAA’s Nov. 6 playoff bracket reveal. Others have already begun the SSAA postseason, where King’s Academy, Satellite, Maclay and Episcopal School of Jacksonville advanced without taking a loss.

Here is the updated list by classification and association. Records reflect confirmed results available Saturday, Oct. 31.

Teams That Suffered Their First Loss in Week 11

Innovation (9–1): Lost 40–0 to Lake Nona.

Cottondale (8–1): Lost 53–38 to Union County in the SSAA Atlantic playoffs.

Dunnellon (8–1): Lost 34–12 to Hawthorne.

Clearwater (9–1): Lost 44–0 to Clearwater Central Catholic.

St. Augustine (9–1): Lost 32–31 in overtime to Mandarin.

Buchholz (9–1): Lost 31–28 to Bolles.

Mosley (8–1): Lost 17–16 in overtime to Bay on Saturday.

Independent

IMG Academy (9–0)

IMG Academy beat Hun 42–14 at home Saturday to reach 9–0. The Ascenders won by four touchdowns after their previous two October victories were each decided by two points.

IMG next travels to St. Frances Academy in Baltimore on Nov. 13.

Hilliard (10–0)

Hilliard completed its regular season with a forfeit victory over Taylor. The Flashes’ last game on the field was a 60–55 win over Cornerstone Classical Academy on Oct. 23.

That shootout provided a much different finish than the forfeit, with Hilliard needing its highest scoring output of the season to remain unbeaten. The Flashes now enter November without a loss.

SSAA

Episcopal School of Jacksonville (11–0)

Episcopal carried its perfect regular season into the playoffs, beating Old Plank Christian Academy 37–8 on Friday.

The Eagles created more separation than they had in their regular-season finale, a 20–15 win over Fernandina Beach. They have now won 11 games while navigating both close finishes and more comfortable victories.

Maclay (10–0)

Maclay opened the SSAA playoffs with a 51–14 victory over Aucilla Christian, reaching double-digit wins.

The Marauders have scored at least 47 points in three straight games. Their latest win followed victories over First Baptist Academy and Rocky Bayou Christian, keeping an offense that finished the regular season strongly on track in the postseason.

SSAA Atlantic

King’s Academy (11–0)

King’s Academy shut out Space Coast 34–0 in its playoff opener Friday. The Lions built a 21–0 halftime lead and added 13 points in the fourth quarter.

They have allowed just three points over their past three games. Next comes a meeting with fellow unbeaten Satellite on Nov. 6, ensuring that one team will leave next week’s list.

Satellite (10–0)

Satellite beat Lemon Bay 31–7 on Thursday to advance in the SSAA Atlantic playoffs.

The Scorpions have allowed only 35 points through 10 games. Their next test comes on the road against King’s Academy, a matchup between two defenses that have given opponents little room to score.

Class 1A

Hawthorne (10–0)

Hawthorne won the week’s matchup of unbeaten teams, defeating Dunnellon 34–12 on Friday.

The Hornets have now handed both Hardee and Dunnellon their first losses in consecutive appearances. Those wins give Hawthorne a strong finish to the regular season as it awaits its postseason placement.

Carrollwood Day (10–0)

Carrollwood Day beat Cardinal Newman 28–14 in West Palm Beach, completing its perfect regular season while strengthening its Open Division case.

Myles McDonald threw two first-quarter touchdown passes to Derrell Hines Jr., and Kameron Battle added two rushing scores after halftime. Battle’s touchdown run of more than 50 yards in the fourth quarter restored a two-score lead after Newman had pulled within seven.

The Patriots finished the regular season with a 545–68 scoring advantage. They now await the bracket reveal to learn whether they will compete in Class 1A or the Open Division.

Lakeland Christian (9–0–1)

Lakeland Christian beat Northside Christian 42–6 on Friday to finish the regular season without a loss.

The Vikings won their final two games by a combined 83–13 after tying American Heritage of Delray Beach 28–28. That tie keeps them from a perfect record, but they remain unbeaten entering the postseason.

Class 2A

Immaculata-La Salle (9–0)

Immaculata-La Salle remains the only unbeaten team in Class 2A, with its most recent confirmed result a 41–9 win over Monsignor Pace on Oct. 22.

The Royal Lions allowed nine points or fewer in three of their final four confirmed games. Their late-season results also include wins over Mater Academy, Hialeah, and St. Brendan.

Class 3A

Raines (10–0)

Raines beat Ribault 52–13 in Saturday’s Northwest Classic, completing a perfect regular season and extending its winning streak to 24 games.

The Vikings followed their road victory over Cocoa with another decisive result against their Jacksonville rival. Their unbeaten record keeps them in the Open Division discussion ahead of the final postseason selections.

Merritt Island (10–0)

Merritt Island closed the regular season with a 37–0 win at Viera on Friday.

The Mustangs shut out their final two opponents by a combined 86–0 after beating Rockledge 49–0 the previous week. That defensive finish sends them into the postseason without a loss.

The Villages Charter (10–0)

The Villages finished its perfect regular season with a 64–2 victory over Hudson.

The Buffalo followed a 33–10 win over South Sumter with their most lopsided result of the closing stretch. With Dunnellon falling to Hawthorne, The Villages joins Raines and Merritt Island as the three remaining unbeaten teams in Class 3A.

Class 4A

Columbia (10–0)

Columbia shut out Suwannee 48–0 on Friday to complete a perfect regular season.

The Tigers allowed no points in their final two games, following a 42–0 win over Yulee. Losses by St. Augustine, Clearwater, and Mosley leave Columbia as the only unbeaten team remaining in Class 4A.

St. Thomas Aquinas (10–0)

St. Thomas Aquinas beat West Broward 49–8 on Friday, reaching 10–0 and extending its winning streak to 24 games.

The Raiders scored 176 points over their final three regular-season games. With Buchholz losing to Bolles, Aquinas is the only unbeaten team left in Class 5A as it awaits a likely place in the Open Division field.

Class 6A

Seminole (10–0)

Seminole survived a 30–29 road win over Oviedo on Friday to finish the regular season unbeaten.

The one-point result followed a 14–7 victory over Lake Brantley. The Seminoles have had to protect their record in close games down the stretch, winning their final two by a combined eight points.

Cypress Bay (10–0)

Cypress Bay finished its regular season with a 55–0 win over Northeast on Thursday.

The Lightning followed their 38–14 victory over Doral Academy with a shutout, joining Seminole as the two remaining unbeaten teams in Class 6A.