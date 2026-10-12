Vote: Who Was Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Oct. 8-10, 2026)

Even with Hurricane Isaias bearing down on Florida last week, high school football players across the Sunshine State delivered some electrifying performances during Week 8 of the 2026 season.

From Bishop Verot’s Ayden Gonzalez recording two punt returns for 91 yards and two touchdowns to Treasure Coast’s Shanard Williams blocking a 19-yard field goal attempt with no time left, Florida athletes were impressive.

High School On SI has selected 10 nominees for Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to Winter Springs QB Jake Lowery for winning Florida High School Football Player of the Week in the Oct. 5, 2006, poll.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Ayden Gonzalez, WR/CB, Bishop Verot

Senior caught four passes for 90 yards and one TD and returned two punts for scores to lead the Vikings past Island Coast, 64-0.

Bam Whitfield, CB/REC, The First Academy (Orlando)

Senior caught three passes for 85 yards and a TD and returned a kickoff 80 yards for another score to lift the Royals past Archbishop McCarthy, 31-24.

Gavin Pritzkau, QB, Central Florida Christian

Turned in a stellar performance for Ocoee private school, completing 11 of 15 passes for 276 yards and four TDs and rushing for 37 yards and another score to guide the Eagles past Cornerstone Charter Academy, 53-10.

Robert Dunning, RB, Mitchell

Talented junior recorded one of the most eye-opening stat lines of the season, scoring four TDs on just four touches to lead the team past Tampa Springs, 65-6. He rushed three times for 101 yards and three TDs and returned a kickoff 87 yards for another score.

Brian Dillard, ATH, Evans

One of the state’s most electrifying athletes made eight catches for 204 yards and two TDs to help the Trojans march past South Lake, 48-17, and capture the Class 5A, District 4 title.

Carter Quinn, QB, Neumann

Passes for multiple TDs to help lead the Celtics past First Baptist Academy, 42-20, and capture the Class 1A, District 9 title.

Cameron Houston, WR, Sarasota

Rushed for 65 yards and a TD and caught three passes for 81 yards and two scores to steer the Sailors past Lehigh, 34-20.

Jaziel Polanco, QB, Immaculata-La Salle

Fantastic freshman completed 10 of 14 passes for 180 yards and six TDs and rushed five times for 30 yards and another score to power the Lions past Hialeah, 62-0.

Shanard Williams, DB, Treasure Coast

Senior blocked a 19-yard field goal attempt with no time left to help the Titans ward off Fort Pierce Central, 14-13, in a Class 6A, District 8 showdown.

Kai Moore, QB, Miami Columbus

Completed 10 of 13 passes for 100 yards and four TDs with two interceptions to guide the Explorers past Coral Gables, 51-13, in a Class 6A, District 16 game.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962