Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 7, 2026)

The state of Florida featured some big high school football showdowns last week and multiple top-ranked teams survived some scares.

IMG Academy (5-0) remained at No. 1 – both nationally and in Florida by High School On SI – after pulling out a wild 44-42 victory against The St. James Performance Academy (4-0) of Springfield, Va. The Ascenders won it on a last-second field goal.

St. Thomas Aquinas (5-0), ranked No. 3 nationally, held onto the No. 2 spot in Florida after escaping Chaminade-Madonna in a South Florida showdown. The Raiders blocked a field-goal attempt and survived 21-20.

Chaminade-Madonna (4-2) remained in the No. 4 spot, despite the loss.

Columbus (4-1), a Catholic school in Miami, stayed at No. 3 after recording their fourth consecutive blowout. The Explorers are ranked No. 18 nationally.

Making big moves in the rankings were Raines (6-0), which jumped five spots to No. 6; and The First Academy of Orlando (5-1), which leapt three spots to No. 10.

The High School On SI Top 25 Florida Football State Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources.

Rankings are fluid and we welcome input. Please send a direct message to Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

High School On SI

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1. IMG Academy (6-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. The St. James Performance Academy (VA), 44-42.

Next up: New Palestine (IN) (5-2), Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

The Ascenders, also ranked No. 1 nationally by High School On SI, got the biggest scare of the season last week against The St. James Performance Academy. IMG needed a 47-yard field goal from Zach Brien with time running out to escape. The Ascenders go on the road this week to play New Palestine (IN).

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (5-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Chaminade-Madonna, 21-20.

Next up: vs. McArthur (3-4), Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

The seven-time defending state champ Raiders, ranked No. 3 nationally by High School On SI, needed a blocked field goal attempt by Ohio State commit Wyatt Smith to escape Chaminade-Madonna in a big South Florida showdown. They next face a McArthur team that has lost two of its last three games.

3. Miami Columbus (6-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Southwest, 53-0.

Next up: at Coral Gables (2-4), Oct. 9, 4 p.m.

The Explorers stay put at No. 3 after recording their fourth consecutive blowout. Also ranked No. 18 nationally by High School On SI, Columbus next faces a Coral Gables team that snapped a four-game losing streak last week with a 33-6 victory against Homestead.

4. Chaminade-Madonna (4-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost to St. Thomas Aquinas, 21-20.

Next up: at Cardinal Newman (5-1), Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m.

The Lions stay put at No. 4 after barely losing to national power St. Thomas Aquinas. It doesn’t get any easier for Chaminade-Madonna, which this week visits defending Class 1A state champion Cardinal Newman.

5. West Boca Raton (5-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Glades Central, 31-7.

Next up: at Deerfield Beach (4-3), Oct. 9, 6 p.m.

The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Bulls move up a notch after overwhelming Glades Central. Quarterback Trey Moran leads West Boca Raton. The Bulls next face Deerfield Beach, which lost to Piper, 7-6, last week – its third consecutive loss after opening the season 4-0.

6. Raines (6-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Venice, 20-17.

Next up: at Bishop Kenny (2-3), Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 3A state champ Vikings moved up five spots after beating Venice in a huge Florida showdown. Running back TJ Williamson and quarterback Sa’mon Ellison-Morgan lead Raines.

7. Armwood (5-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Idle

Next up: at Tampa Bay Tech (7-0), Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

The Hawks were off last week and remained in the same position. They face their toughest test this week in Tampa Bay Tech since losing to national power Don Bosco Prep, 38-14, on Aug. 28. Wide receiver Mikey Vernon, running back Rondai Dile and linebacker Theo Wilson lead the way for Armwood.

8. Venice (6-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Lost to Raines, 20-17.

Next up: vs. Lakewood Ranch (2-4), Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

The Indians fell three spots after losing to unbeaten Raines on the road. Dorien Irving-Jones leads Venice’s running game. The Indians next face a Lakewood Ranch team that has lost four straight games.

9. Tampa Bay Tech (6-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Lennard, 40-7.

Next up: vs. Armwood (5-1), Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

The Titans dropped a spot despite overwhelming Lennard. Carlos Lemons, Kesean Smith and Rome Freeman lead the Titans. They face a stern test this week in Armwood, which has won four straight.

10. The First Academy (Orlando) (5-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Cocoa, 49-3.

Next up: vs. Archbishop McCarthy (3-3), Oct. 8, 7 p.m.

The Royals moved up three spots after dispatching Cocoa for the Class 2A, District 5 title. Freshman Hyquez Russell rushed for 152 yards and three TDs. TFA next faces an Archbishop McCarthy team that has lost two of its last three games.

11. Miami Central (5-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Miami Springs, 34-0.

Next up: vs. Key West (3-4), Oct. 8, 7 p.m.

The Rockets slipped a spot despite shutting out Miami Springs. James Perrone passed for 142 yards and two TDs. Central next plays Key West, which last week beat North Miami Beach, 23-13.

12. Cardinal Newman (5-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Delray Beach Atlantic, 28-7.

Next up: vs. Chaminade-Madonna (4-2), Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m.

Defending Class 1A state champ Cardinal Newman dropped three spots despite beating Delray Beach Atlantic last week. Pedro Martinez and Janarro Sumpter lead the Crusaders. They face a stern test this week when they battle Chaminade-Madonna, which took national power St. Thomas Aquinas to the limit before falling. Quarterback Brady Quinn leads the Lions.

13. Cardinal Mooney (5-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Clearwater Central Catholic, 47-35.

Next up: vs. Bayshore (3-4), Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 2A state champ Cougars dropped a spot despite winning their fourth consecutive game. Cardinal Mooney is led by quarterback Davin Davidson, a Florida signee, and running back Connail Jackson. The Cougars take on a Bayshore team that has lost three straight after a fast start.

14. Lake City Columbia (7-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Manatee, 51-28.

Next up: Idle

The Tigers moved up two spots after powering past Manatee. Quarterback Amari Green passed for 370 yards and four TDs.

15. DeLand (5-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Centennial, 67-0.

Next up: vs. University High (Orange City) (1-5), Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs slipped a spot despite beating Centennial for their fourth consecutive victory. Quarterback Gardner Nordman completed 8 of 10 passes for 156 yards and one TD, and rushed six times for 99 yards and three scores. They next take on University, which has lost five straight.

16. Lakeland (5-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated SFA (Dover), 58-0.

Next up: at Sebring (4-2), Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

The defending Class 5A state runner-up Dreadnaughts dropped a spot despite shutting out SFA. Xavion Mitchell rushed for 90 yards and two TDs. The Naughts next take on a tough Sebring team that has won three of its last four games.

17. Carrollwood Day School (7-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy, 63-21.

Next up: Idle

The Tampa private school moved up two spots after overwhelming TCA. Kameron Battle rushed 12 times for 325 yards and four TDs.

18. American Heritage Plantation (3-3)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Miami Norland (3-3), Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

The defending Class 4A state champ Patriots have played a brutal schedule, but get a reprieve of sorts this week when they take on Norland. The Vikings have lost three of their last five games. Wide receiver Michael Stringer, running back Jonathan Bueno Jr., and quarterback Neimann Lawrence lead AHP.

19. Clearwater Central Catholic (5-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Lost to Cardinal Mooney, 57-35.

Next up: vs. Berkeley Prep (3-2), Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m.

The Marauders dropped a spot after falling to defending Class 2A state champ Cardinal Mooney. They face a Berkeley Prep team that has won three of its last four games. Dylan Henderson, Luby Jones and RJ Jenkins lead the Buccaneers.

20. Bolles (4-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Jacksonville KIPP Bold City (0-6), Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs moved up three spots despite being off last week. Quarterback Luke Toland and star running back Xander Edwards lead the way.

21. Buchholz (7-0)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Santa Fe, 35-10.

Next up: at Matanzas (1-5), Oct. 8, 7 p.m.

The Bobcats defeated yet another previously unbeaten team in Santa Fe. Dominick Harvey caught five passes for 213 yards and three TDs. They next face a Matanzas team that has struggled offensively all season. The Pirates fell to Deltona, 21-12, last week.

22. Mandarin (5-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Lake Mary, 33-17.

Next up: at Ponte Vedra (2-4), Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

The Mustangs moved up three spots after running past defending Class 7A state champ Lake Mary. Knox Annis passed for 267 yards and three TDs, and Shaunqueze Foster rushed 16 times for 169 yards and two scores. Ponte Vedra was off last week.

23. Sanford Seminole (5-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Lake Mary (1-5), Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

The Seminoles slipped a spot despite being off last week. Quarterback Daniel Proenza lead the Seminoles, who have defeated Lake Mary three straight times dating to the 2024 postseason. The Rams, who lost more than 30 seniors to graduation, have lost five straight.

24. St. Augustine (6-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Idle

Next up: at Ridgeview (1-5), Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets slipped three spots after being off last week. Quarterback Cash Downey and running back Chance Carter lead the team. They face a Ridgeview team that has lost five straight.

25. Vero Beach (6-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Mainland, 24-22.

Next up: vs. Pahokee (4-2), Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

The Indians recorded one of their biggest wins of the season when they upended Volusia County power Mainland last week. Wide receiver Marcus Melbourne, running back Jayden Lockhart, linebacker Kaden Huggins and freshman quarterback Makai White lead the way. They next face a Pahokee team that has lost two games by a combined seven points. Quarterback Braylon Peterson has passed for 1,062 yards and 10 TDs for the Blue Devils.

Under Consideration

Merritt Island

Carol City

Miami Palmetto

Hawthorne

Bishop Moore

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962