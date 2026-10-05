Vote: Who Was Florida High School Football Player of the Week (Oct. 1-3, 2026)

Florida high school football players put on some determined performances during Week 7 of the 2026 season.

From IMG Academy’s Zack Brien making a 47-yard field goal with time running out to St. Cloud’s Colton Sklarek making a game-saving sack in the final seconds, Florida athletes showed heart until the end.

High School On SI has selected 10 nominees for Florida High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below and cast your vote.

Congratulations to Cypress Bay K Nicolas Budejen for winning Florida High School Football Player of the Week in the Sept. 29, 2026, poll.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11, PT. The winner will be announced the following week.

Hyquez Russell, RB, The First Academy (Orlando)

Fantastic freshman rushed 10 times for 152 yards and three touchdowns to help the Royals march past Cocoa, 49-3, and capture the Class 2A, District 5 championship.

Colton Sklarek, LB, St. Cloud

Senior made the game-saving sack with time running out to power the Bulldogs past previously unbeaten Kissimmee Gateway, 28-21, in a Class 6A, District 5 contest.

Jake Lowery, QB, Winter Springs

Super sophomore passed for four touchdowns to lead the Bears past Ridge Community, 41-0.

Wyatt Smith, DE, St. Thomas Aquinas

The Ohio State commit blocked a field goal with 1 minute, 23 seconds left to lift the nationally ranked Raiders past Chaminade-Madonna, 21-20, in a huge South Florida showdown.

Curtis Asberry, RB/WR, Raines

Senior rushed for two touchdowns to propel the Vikings past Venice, 20-17, in a monster clash between unbeaten teams.

Joey Cammarata, DT, West Boca Raton

Senior made a pick-6 to help the two-time defending Class 6A state champion Bulls run past Glades Central, 31-7.

Zach Brien, K, IMG Academy

Senior boomed a 47-yard field goal as time expired to lead the No. 1-ranked Ascenders past upset-minded The St. James Performance Academy of Virginia, 44-42.

Justin Matias, RB, Archbishop Carroll

Rushed 20 times for 222 yards and one TD to power the Bulldogs past Miami Booker T. Washington, 15-14.

DJ Alderman, RB/DB, Hilliard

Senior rushed 26 times for 266 yards and five TDs to spark the Flashes past Old Plank Christian, 35-32.

Elijah Canidate, RB, Port Orange Atlantic

Senior rushed for five TDs to propel the Sharks past Cornerstone Classical, 47-34.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962