Watch: Florida high school football star, Clemson commit Naeem Burroughs details his 7on7 dominance
There are many talented football recruits in Florida. One of the best recruits in the state competed at The Sevens 7on7 mini series event at Chamblee High School in Georgia.
Bolles High School (Jacksonville) wide receiver and four-star commit to the Clemson Tigers Naeem Burroughs brings an impressive route tree with unbelievable track speed, which is a combination for on-field dominance.
He did exactly that in the mini series, as he led Tribe Nation to the championship with a return of $6,500 and an automatic bid in the main event for 2026. (Burroughs will be ineligible for that event.)
The Clemson commit caught up with High School On SI to discuss his 7on7 storybook ending and Clemson commitment.
More from this author (Caleb Sisk)
- Minnesota high school football: Blaine releases 2025 schedule
- Iowa high school football: Gilbert releases 2025 schedule
- Wisconsin high school football: Bay Port releases 2025 schedule
- Vote: Who is the best returning Tennessee high school football quarterback in 2025?
- Vote: Who is the best Georgia high school football quarterback in 2025?
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-25 offseason and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up-to-date schedules and scores, and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App