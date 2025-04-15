High School

Watch: Florida high school football star, Clemson commit Naeem Burroughs details his 7on7 dominance

Burroughs speaks with High School On SI

Caleb Sisk

2026 high school football recruit and Clemson Tigers commit Naeem Burroughs from Bolles High School after his victory with Tribe Nation at "The Sevens"
2026 high school football recruit and Clemson Tigers commit Naeem Burroughs from Bolles High School after his victory with Tribe Nation at "The Sevens" / Caleb Sisk

There are many talented football recruits in Florida. One of the best recruits in the state competed at The Sevens 7on7 mini series event at Chamblee High School in Georgia.

Bolles High School (Jacksonville) wide receiver and four-star commit to the Clemson Tigers Naeem Burroughs brings an impressive route tree with unbelievable track speed, which is a combination for on-field dominance.

He did exactly that in the mini series, as he led Tribe Nation to the championship with a return of $6,500 and an automatic bid in the main event for 2026. (Burroughs will be ineligible for that event.)

The Clemson commit caught up with High School On SI to discuss his 7on7 storybook ending and Clemson commitment.

More from this author (Caleb Sisk)

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-25 offseason and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up-to-date schedules and scores, and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk has been a sportswriter in the Dalton, Georgia area since 2023. He started as a graphic designer with his own company that was and is run through social media. Sisk grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has experience traveling back to his hometown and all throughout the state of Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to cover high school sports. He has written for many On SI sites and has worked with Rivals in the past. He also expresses the enjoyment of writing about multiple sports and topics, although his first love for writing has always been recruiting. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Florida