What Would The 2024 FHSAA Football State Championships looked like with the Championship Division?

The Championship Division was voted on and passed to take into effect starting with the 2026-2027 season, but we take a quick dive into what that might've looked like this past 2024 campaign

A new measure to have an eight-team Championship Division won’t go into effect until the 2026-2027 season, but we want to have a little fun until then. 

How would the recent 2024 FHSAA Football State Championship games have looked like and who would the Championship Division champion would’ve been? Well, we give you the matchups for that and let you decide how that might've played out.

For the classifications, we project based on teams that reached the state semifinals and plugged them into the state championship game to give you a look at what might've been if the Championship Division was in effect for 2024, which is originally was until amended to the 2026-27 school year.

We base everything off of the final FHSAA rankings as of November 29th, 2024 and the results of the Rural-1A-7A postseason. Checkout our hypothetical projections down below if the Open Division took place this past season. 

OPEN DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP 

1st Round 

No. 8 Chaminade-Madonna (2024 1A champion) at No. 1 Venice (2024 7A champion)

No. 7 Nease at No. 2 Gadsden County (2024 2A runnerup)

No. 6 Jones (2024 4A runnerup) at No. 3 Plantation American Heritage (2024 4A champion)

No. 5 Lake Mary (2024 7A runnerup) at No. 4 West Boca Raton (2024 6A champion)

RURAL INVITATIONAL (There would be no effect due to the Championship Division) 

Dixie County vs. Fort Meade 

RURAL (There would be no effect due to the Championship Division) 

Madison County vs. Hawthorne 

CLASS 1A

Clearwater Central Catholic vs. Trinity Christian Academy 

CLASS 2A

Cocoa vs. Miami Booker T. Washington 

CLASS 3A (There would be no effect due to the Championship Division

Miami Northwestern vs. Raines 

CLASS 4A

Naples vs. St. Augustine 

CLASS 5A (There would be no effect due to the Championship Division) 

Lakeland vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 

CLASS 6A

Kissimmee Osceola vs. Southridge 

CLASS 7A

Columbus vs. Dr. Phillips 

FHSAA 2024 CHAMPIONSHIPS BRACKETS

2024 CLASS 7A CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

2024 CLASS 6A CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

2024 CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

2024 CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

2024 CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

2024 CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

2024 CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

FHSAA 2024 1A-7A GAME STORIES

Published |Modified
