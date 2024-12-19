What Would The 2024 FHSAA Football State Championships looked like with the Championship Division?
A new measure to have an eight-team Championship Division won’t go into effect until the 2026-2027 season, but we want to have a little fun until then.
How would the recent 2024 FHSAA Football State Championship games have looked like and who would the Championship Division champion would’ve been? Well, we give you the matchups for that and let you decide how that might've played out.
For the classifications, we project based on teams that reached the state semifinals and plugged them into the state championship game to give you a look at what might've been if the Championship Division was in effect for 2024, which is originally was until amended to the 2026-27 school year.
We base everything off of the final FHSAA rankings as of November 29th, 2024 and the results of the Rural-1A-7A postseason. Checkout our hypothetical projections down below if the Open Division took place this past season.
OPEN DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
1st Round
No. 8 Chaminade-Madonna (2024 1A champion) at No. 1 Venice (2024 7A champion)
No. 7 Nease at No. 2 Gadsden County (2024 2A runnerup)
No. 6 Jones (2024 4A runnerup) at No. 3 Plantation American Heritage (2024 4A champion)
No. 5 Lake Mary (2024 7A runnerup) at No. 4 West Boca Raton (2024 6A champion)
RURAL INVITATIONAL (There would be no effect due to the Championship Division)
Dixie County vs. Fort Meade
RURAL (There would be no effect due to the Championship Division)
Madison County vs. Hawthorne
CLASS 1A
Clearwater Central Catholic vs. Trinity Christian Academy
CLASS 2A
Cocoa vs. Miami Booker T. Washington
CLASS 3A (There would be no effect due to the Championship Division)
Miami Northwestern vs. Raines
CLASS 4A
Naples vs. St. Augustine
CLASS 5A (There would be no effect due to the Championship Division)
Lakeland vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
CLASS 6A
Kissimmee Osceola vs. Southridge
CLASS 7A
Columbus vs. Dr. Phillips
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi