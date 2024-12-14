How to watch Lake Mary vs. Venice live stream: Florida (FHSAA) 7A football state championship
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school football state championships for classes 1A-7A continues down in South Florida with the Class 7A tilt between Lake Mary and Venice.
Stay with High School On SI for live updates, photos, video highlights, game stories and more from all seven FHSAA football state title games at Florida International's Pitbull Stadium.
Here's how to watch Lake Mary vs. Venice:
HOW TO WATCH LAKE MARY (12-2) VS. VENICE (13-1)
What: Lake Mary and Venice square off in the FHSAA Class 7A football state championship game
When: 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, December 14
Where: Florida International's Pitbull Memorial Stadium | Miami, Florida
How to watch the live stream online: You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network.
Live score updates: Follow the game on High School On SI for live game updates.
More coverage: High School On SI features in-depth coverage of Florida high school football including season previews, team rankings, top player lists and much more. Follow your favorite teams on High School On SI's live high school football scoreboard and download the SBLive Sports App.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi