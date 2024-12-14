High School

How to watch Lake Mary vs. Venice live stream: Florida (FHSAA) 7A football state championship

Watch live as two programs go at it for the Class 7A state championship game between the Rams and Indians

Andy Villamarzo

Venice High defeated Miami Columbus 35-7 to win the Class 8A semi-final Friday night in Venice. Sar Fbh Venice 015
Venice High defeated Miami Columbus 35-7 to win the Class 8A semi-final Friday night in Venice. Sar Fbh Venice 015 / Mike Lang / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school football state championships for classes 1A-7A continues down in South Florida with the Class 7A tilt between Lake Mary and Venice.

Stay with High School On SI for live updates, photos, video highlights, game stories and more from all seven FHSAA football state title games at Florida International's Pitbull Stadium.

Here's how to watch Lake Mary vs. Venice:

HOW TO WATCH LAKE MARY (12-2) VS. VENICE (13-1)

What: Lake Mary and Venice square off in the FHSAA Class 7A football state championship game

When: 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, December 14

Where: Florida International's Pitbull Memorial Stadium | Miami, Florida

How to watch the live stream online: You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network.

Live score updates: Follow the game on High School On SI for live game updates.

More coverageHigh School On SI features in-depth coverage of Florida high school football including season previews, team rankings, top player lists and much more. Follow your favorite teams on High School On SI's live high school football scoreboard and download the SBLive Sports App.

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

