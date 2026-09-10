Miami Central (FL) at Buford (GA) Live Score Updates: High School Football

Florida-based Miami Central will visit Georgia school Buford in a battle nationally-ranked powerhouses on Thursday night.

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Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET

Preview

Who: Miami Central (FL) vs. Buford (GA)

When: Thursday, Sept. 10 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Philip Bears Stadium in Buford, GA

Miami Central Off to a Strong Start

Miami Central (2-0) is coming off a dominant 43-7 victory over St. Brendan one week ago. The Rockets also prevailed 23-22 over Orange Lutheran in the season opener.

Miami Central's offense is led by senior quarterback James Perrone, a three-star recruit who is committed to Pittsburgh. In the Orange Lutheran game, Perrone completed passes to nine different receivers for 180 yards. He also rushed for 70 yards on six carries and a game-winning 40-yard touchdown run in the last 30 seconds.

Also powering the Rockets offense is senior running back Nino Joseph, who rushed for 106 yards and a TD in last week's win. Joseph has received offers from Power 5 schools such as FIU, Florida Atlantic, Appalachian State, Pittsburgh, and Purdue.

Other college commits on Central's roster include wide receiver James Robinson Jr. (UCF), along with cornerbacks T'ari Miller (Missouri), Trezavant Boyd (Illinois), and Avier Jordan (Jacksonville State).

Buford Looks to Defend Its Title

Meanwhile, Buford (2-0) is coming off a strong 2025 season where they claimed the Georgia Class 6A state championship. The Wolves began 2026 with impressive wins over Gainesville and Mallard Creek (NC).

Buford prevailed 41-7 against Mallard Creek in a game where it was over before halftime. The Wolves led 34-7, and they didn't even need an offensive touchdown. Senior Jameer Cantrell came through on defense by returning two fumbles for 31- and 35-yard TDs and intercepting a pass. Cantrell also had a 27-yard touchdown catch on offense.

Other defensive players who stepped up for the Wolves were Ethan Hauser (five tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble return for a TD, one QB pressure), Brady Wagner (two sacks, one caused fumble), Jewlyan Dillard (41-yard pick-six), and Braylon Williams (five tackles, one caused fumble).

This week, five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster will make his season debut for Buford. Brewster, a 2027 Texas Tech commit and the No. 1-ranked recruit in the nation, transferred from Cedar Hill High School in Texas to the Georgia school.