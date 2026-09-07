Vote: Who Was the Missouri High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)

Week 2 of the Missouri high school football season wrapped up and we are excited to reveal our second set of nominees for Missouri High School Football Player of the Week for games played the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 5. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Voting remains open until Sunday, Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Congrats to last week's winner, Blayne Patterson from Neosho, who received 80.1% of the vote. In a 49-23 win against Ozark, the senior threw for 332 yards and 4 touchdowns. He completed 26 of his 35 pass attempts for the Wildcats.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com

Missouri Football Player of the Week nominees

Charlie Beckemeier, Westminster Christian Academy

The Wildcats beat Wright City, 34-7, on Sept. 4, and the quarterback contributed to all the touchdowns. He ran 17 times for 70 yards and 4 touchdowns and threw for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Braden Biermann, Parkway West

In his second start for the Longhorns, he broke the school record with 6 touchdown passes vs. Parkway South. He was 22 for 34 for 313 yards — after throwing for 81 yards and 0 TDs in Week 1.

Justin Bishop, MICDS

He scored 7 times against Richmond, setting a new school record for the Rams. He ran for 196 yards in the 62-38 win over Richmond.

Beau Buhr, Blair Oaks

The sophomore quarterback ran for 5 touchdowns in a come-from-behind win against Lutheran North, 49-335, on Friday.

London Dickerson, Grandview

The sophomore made the most of his catches in a game against Park Hill South on Sept. 4. He hauled in 4 catches for 83 yards with 3 touchdowns.

Collin Hill, Ray-Pec

In a 35-32 win in overtime against Blue Springs, the senior made 3 field goals — a long of 46 — and had a pair of PAT conversions.

Dorian Lee, Warrensburg

The senior had three touchdowns on 4 catches, finishing with 93 yards, in a 34-14 win over Exclesior Springs on Friday.

Graham McKim, Southern Boone

The Columbia Rock Bridge transfer tossed four touchdowns — two to Brody Toth — in a 41-13 win against North County.

Lashawn Owens, University City

Facing Lawton, Okla., the senior defensive back had three interceptions, had a pick-6, racked up 133 yards of interception return and had 5 tackles.

Timmy Recker, De Smet Jesuit

The sophomore kicked a 40-yard field goal — walk-off style — in a 49-48 win over Cardinal Ritter on Sept. 4.

Timmy Recker with the clutch 40 yard field goal at the buzzer to give our @DeSmetFB #Spartans the 49-48 W over Cardinal Ritter #OhBaby #GoldenFoot @DeSmet_ADBarker @STLhssports pic.twitter.com/iKUNMAEnxa — De Smet Jesuit (@DeSmetJesuitHS) September 5, 2026

Michael Scott, Odessa

The senior quarterback helped turn a 13-7 game at halftime into a 54-7 win against Clinton. He was 13-for-19 passing, throwing 4 touchdowns and finishing with 150 yards.

Cody Shaver, Festus St. Pius X

The senior running back averaged 19.1 yards per carry against Mehlville on Sept. 4. He ran 14 times for 267 yards and had 6 touchdowns for the Lancers.

Brennan Smith, Liberty North

The senior helped the Eagles pick up a 54-31 win over Liberty. He was 13-for-21 passing for 278 yards and 5 touchdowns — two each to Jaxen Proden and John Michael Collins.

Mason Young, Webb City

On the first play of the game, he threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Carter Lee. Young later scored two rushing touchdowns in a 63-19 win over Waynesville. He had 5 carries for 119 yards.

Week 1 winner: Blayne Patterson, Neosho