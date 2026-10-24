Georgia High School Football Final Scores - October 23
The Georgia high school football season continued into late October, and High School On SI has final scores for each game.
Georgia High School Football Final Scores - October 23
Augusta Eagles 49, GSIC 14
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 51, Mount Pisgah Christian 0
Vidalia Heritage Academy 79, Holy Spirit Prep 38
Bethesda Academy 48, Hilton Head Prep 0
Douglass 50, Pace Academy 19
Miller Grove 24, South Atlanta 14
(#15) Grayson 52, South Gwinnett 0
Lithonia 35, Jackson 12
Mays 34, Southwest DeKalb 31
Georgia Military College 13, Twiggs County 0
Meadowcreek 34, Midtown 27
Duluth 48, Berkmar 8
Lovett 27, Haralson County 3
Dunwoody 45, Decatur 24
Mount Paran Christian 31, Walker 10
Parkview 55, Norcross 21
(#20) Lowndes 36, Richmond Hill 15
Shiloh 24, Chamblee 14
North Georgia HomeSchool 65, Coastal HomeSchool 26
(#13) North Gwinnett 39, Peachtree Ridge 18
Carver 28, Crisp County 14
Westminster Schools of Augusta 49, Dominion Christian 0
ELCA 50, Washington 6
Luella 7, Mt. Zion 3
Bowdon 44, BEST 0
Dougherty 27, Bainbridge 20
Dooly County 35, Telfair County 28
Northview 45, Johnson 6
Briarwood Academy 28, Edmund Burke Academy 6
Bradwell Institute 46, Lakeside 12
Hart County 49, Morgan County 35
Irwin County 46, Atkinson County 8
Warren County 36, Lake Oconee Academy 14
Emanuel County Institute 41, Montgomery County 13
Jeff Davis 21, Cook 14
Oconee County 49, West Hall 13
Jenkins County 30, Wilkinson County 14
New Manchester 23, South Cobb 6
Jonesboro 21, M.L. King 19
First Presbyterian Day 35, Mount de Sales Academy 0
Richmond Academy 67, Groves 0
Fitzgerald 47, Berrien 7
Effingham County 42, Grovetown 21
Chattooga 27, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 14
Charlton County 21, Mitchell County 14
Brookstone 52, Strong Rock Christian 21
(#25) Douglas County 40, Northgate 3
(#4) Lee County 49, Tift County 14
Whitewater 31, Lithia Springs 29
Clinch County 42, Lanier County 7
Miller County 24, Seminole County 19
Burke County 34, Washington County 6
Baldwin 33, Mary Persons 28
Windsor Academy 32, Flint River Academy 26
David Emanuel Academy 57, Grace Christian Academy 8
East Paulding 45, Alexander 13
Westover 14, Monroe 6
Hiram 28, Osborne 24
Jasper County 42, Putnam County 9
Windsor Forest 29, Harlem 28
North Clayton 36, Fayette County 7
Ola 35, Warner Robins 21
Adairsville 40, Southeast Whitfield 7
Callaway 53, Rutland 6
Seckinger 7, Central Gwinnett 7
Harrison 38, Pebblebrook 8
Model 54, Darlington 21
Hephzibah 68, Cross Creek 0
George Walton Academy 41, Lakeview Academy 14
Jackson 56, Central 7
Athens Christian 21, Loganville Christian Academy 16
Social Circle 57, Josey 8
Habersham Central 35, Walnut Grove 14
Stephens County 29, Hebron Christian 10
North Cobb Christian 28, Temple 10
Thomasville 45, Bacon County 21
Victory Baptist 35, Monsignor Donovan Catholic 0
King Academy 2, Community Christian Academy (forfeit)
Rockmart 42, North Murray 7
Baker County 34, Stewart County 16
Savannah Christian 31, Screven County 22
Troup County 64, Upson-Lee 21
Lamar County 33, Pike County 6
Heathwood Hall Episcopal 36, Augusta Christian 6
Christian Heritage 31, Dade County 7
Augusta Prep 44, Heritage 12
Greater Atlanta Christian 51, Salem 6
Marist 48, Chattahoochee 15
Metter 20, Bryan County 7
Trinity Christian 40, Landmark Christian 6
(#24) Sequoyah 49, Lassiter 13
Young Americans Christian 32, Hearts Academy 0
Bremen 58, Armuchee 0
Mountain View 33, Apalachee 7
East Jackson 43, East Hall 3
Spalding 28, Westside 19
Calhoun 49, Heritage 28
Chattahoochee County 22, Central 6
Pierce County 52, Brantley County 0
Citizens Christian Academy 28, Westwood 22
(#11) Coffee 37, Northside 7
Greenbrier 26, Glynn Academy 15
North Atlanta 24, Hillgrove 17
Heard County 48, Pepperell 7
Woodland 56, Riverdale 19
Jefferson 41, Winder-Barrow 7
West Laurens 28, Liberty County 6
Lanier 15, Johns Creek 14
Mt. Zion 28, Coosa 21
Johnson County 42, Hancock Central 0
Clarke Central 40, Loganville 13
Whitefield Academy 63, Utopian Academy for the Arts 16
Lanier Christian Academy 56, Pinecrest Academy 19
CrossPointe Christian Academy 34, JFCA 12
Ware County 17, Jenkins 0
Woodward Academy 40, Morrow 6
Georgia Christian 42, Crisp Academy 6
John Milledge Academy 28, Stratford Academy 20
LaGrange 35, Starr’s Mill 7
Collins Hill 52, Dacula 40
Trion 35, Manchester 7
Sonoraville 43, LaFayette 32
Union County 21, Murray County 14
Tucker 41, Banneker 2
Jones County 50, Eagle’s Landing 14
North Hall 49, Pickens 13
Fannin County 56, Gordon Central 14
Rabun County 35, Oglethorpe County 6
Elbert County 24, Lumpkin County 21
Baconton Charter 38, Southwest Georgia STEM Charter 0
Shaw 39, Hardaway 6
Jackson County 56, Cedar Shoals 0
The King’s Academy 34, Rock Springs Christian Academy 0
Schley County 27, Taylor County 15
Swainsboro 21, ACE 15
Northwest Whitfield 43, Ridgeland 14
(#10) Milton 49, (#8) Gainesville 46
Greene County 21, Banks County 3
Lincoln County 21, Washington-Wilkes 7
Creekview 37, Pope 6
(#17) North Cobb 56, Wheeler 14
Cambridge 17, St. Pius X Catholic 13
Heritage 24, Alcovy 6
Houston County 42, Veterans 0
Laney 54, Jefferson County 12
Macon County 39, Crawford County 3
Dalton 57, Villa Rica 19
Cedartown 49, Woodland 22
Calvary Day 42, Savannah 0
Valwood 55, Southland Academy 0
Stockbridge 39, Mundy’s Mill 0
Southwest Georgia Academy 40, Brookwood 6
Unity Christian 2, St. Francis (forfeit)
(#23) Benedictine 50, Wayne County 0
Griffin Christian 24, Central Christian 8
Praise Academy 2, Peachtree Academy (forfeit)
(#22) Toombs County 62, Johnson 0
Appling County 45, Islands 7
Wheeler County 314, Wilcox County 73
Centennial 38, Sprayberry 28
Aquinas 35, Glenn Hills 6
Kell 56, Woodstock 24
Statesboro 36, Evans 35
Archer 22, Rockdale County 14
Monroe Area 35, Cherokee Bluff 31
North Oconee 51, East Forsyth 7
(#3) Carrollton 66, (#16) Westlake 27
Prince Avenue Christian 24, Commerce 9
(#2) Buford 40, Mill Creek 0
South Effingham 35, Brunswick 31
Perry 44, Union Grove 0
Holy Innocents Episcopal 13, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 12
Worth County 7, Sumter County 3
Griffin 31, Harris County 7
Fellowship Christian 38, King’s Ridge Christian 7
Greenville 28, Scintilla Charter Academy 20
(#18) Roswell 62, Riverwood 0
Stephenson 55, Westminster 0
Randolph-Clay 22, Early County 16
Turner County 16, Hawkinsville 14
Creekside Christian Academy 52, Towns County 40
New Creation Christian Academy 33, Harvester Christian Academy 21
Cass 21, Allatoona 14
Newnan 42, Tri-Cities 6
Dublin 53, Dodge County 47
CFCA 21, Deerfield-Windsor 0
(#7) Valdosta 63, Camden County 10
Columbia 43, Carver 0
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917