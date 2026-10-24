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Georgia High School Football Final Scores - October 23

See results from Friday night's action around Georgia
Jack Butler|
Chattahoochee defensive end George Attalah (23) was the winner of last week' Georgia High School Football Player of the Week.
Chattahoochee defensive end George Attalah (23) was the winner of last week' Georgia High School Football Player of the Week. | Sean Booker

The Georgia high school football season continued into late October, and High School On SI has final scores for each game.

Georgia High School Football Final Scores - October 23

Augusta Eagles 49, GSIC 14

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 51, Mount Pisgah Christian 0

Vidalia Heritage Academy 79, Holy Spirit Prep 38

Bethesda Academy 48, Hilton Head Prep 0

Douglass 50, Pace Academy 19

Miller Grove 24, South Atlanta 14

(#15) Grayson 52, South Gwinnett 0

Lithonia 35, Jackson 12

Mays 34, Southwest DeKalb 31

Georgia Military College 13, Twiggs County 0

Meadowcreek 34, Midtown 27

Duluth 48, Berkmar 8

Lovett 27, Haralson County 3

Dunwoody 45, Decatur 24

Mount Paran Christian 31, Walker 10

Parkview 55, Norcross 21

(#20) Lowndes 36, Richmond Hill 15

Shiloh 24, Chamblee 14

North Georgia HomeSchool 65, Coastal HomeSchool 26

(#13) North Gwinnett 39, Peachtree Ridge 18

Carver 28, Crisp County 14

Westminster Schools of Augusta 49, Dominion Christian 0

ELCA 50, Washington 6

Luella 7, Mt. Zion 3

Bowdon 44, BEST 0

Dougherty 27, Bainbridge 20

Dooly County 35, Telfair County 28

Northview 45, Johnson 6

Briarwood Academy 28, Edmund Burke Academy 6

Bradwell Institute 46, Lakeside 12

Hart County 49, Morgan County 35

Irwin County 46, Atkinson County 8

Warren County 36, Lake Oconee Academy 14

Emanuel County Institute 41, Montgomery County 13

Jeff Davis 21, Cook 14

Oconee County 49, West Hall 13

Jenkins County 30, Wilkinson County 14

New Manchester 23, South Cobb 6

Jonesboro 21, M.L. King 19

First Presbyterian Day 35, Mount de Sales Academy 0

Richmond Academy 67, Groves 0

Fitzgerald 47, Berrien 7

Effingham County 42, Grovetown 21

Chattooga 27, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 14

Charlton County 21, Mitchell County 14

Brookstone 52, Strong Rock Christian 21

(#25) Douglas County 40, Northgate 3

(#4) Lee County 49, Tift County 14

Whitewater 31, Lithia Springs 29

Clinch County 42, Lanier County 7

Miller County 24, Seminole County 19

Burke County 34, Washington County 6

Baldwin 33, Mary Persons 28

Windsor Academy 32, Flint River Academy 26

David Emanuel Academy 57, Grace Christian Academy 8

East Paulding 45, Alexander 13

Westover 14, Monroe 6

Hiram 28, Osborne 24

Jasper County 42, Putnam County 9

Windsor Forest 29, Harlem 28

North Clayton 36, Fayette County 7

Ola 35, Warner Robins 21

Adairsville 40, Southeast Whitfield 7

Callaway 53, Rutland 6

Seckinger 7, Central Gwinnett 7

Harrison 38, Pebblebrook 8

Model 54, Darlington 21

Hephzibah 68, Cross Creek 0

George Walton Academy 41, Lakeview Academy 14

Jackson 56, Central 7

Athens Christian 21, Loganville Christian Academy 16

Social Circle 57, Josey 8

Habersham Central 35, Walnut Grove 14

Stephens County 29, Hebron Christian 10

North Cobb Christian 28, Temple 10

Thomasville 45, Bacon County 21

Victory Baptist 35, Monsignor Donovan Catholic 0

King Academy 2, Community Christian Academy (forfeit)

Rockmart 42, North Murray 7

Baker County 34, Stewart County 16

Savannah Christian 31, Screven County 22

Troup County 64, Upson-Lee 21

Lamar County 33, Pike County 6

Heathwood Hall Episcopal 36, Augusta Christian 6

Christian Heritage 31, Dade County 7

Augusta Prep 44, Heritage 12

Greater Atlanta Christian 51, Salem 6

Marist 48, Chattahoochee 15

Metter 20, Bryan County 7

Trinity Christian 40, Landmark Christian 6

(#24) Sequoyah 49, Lassiter 13

Young Americans Christian 32, Hearts Academy 0

Bremen 58, Armuchee 0

Mountain View 33, Apalachee 7

East Jackson 43, East Hall 3

Spalding 28, Westside 19

Calhoun 49, Heritage 28

Chattahoochee County 22, Central 6

Pierce County 52, Brantley County 0

Citizens Christian Academy 28, Westwood 22

(#11) Coffee 37, Northside 7

Greenbrier 26, Glynn Academy 15

North Atlanta 24, Hillgrove 17

Heard County 48, Pepperell 7

Woodland 56, Riverdale 19

Jefferson 41, Winder-Barrow 7

West Laurens 28, Liberty County 6

Lanier 15, Johns Creek 14

Mt. Zion 28, Coosa 21

Johnson County 42, Hancock Central 0

Clarke Central 40, Loganville 13

Whitefield Academy 63, Utopian Academy for the Arts 16

Lanier Christian Academy 56, Pinecrest Academy 19

CrossPointe Christian Academy 34, JFCA 12

Ware County 17, Jenkins 0

Woodward Academy 40, Morrow 6

Georgia Christian 42, Crisp Academy 6

John Milledge Academy 28, Stratford Academy 20

LaGrange 35, Starr’s Mill 7

Collins Hill 52, Dacula 40

Trion 35, Manchester 7

Sonoraville 43, LaFayette 32

Union County 21, Murray County 14

Tucker 41, Banneker 2

Jones County 50, Eagle’s Landing 14

North Hall 49, Pickens 13

Fannin County 56, Gordon Central 14

Rabun County 35, Oglethorpe County 6

Elbert County 24, Lumpkin County 21

Baconton Charter 38, Southwest Georgia STEM Charter 0

Shaw 39, Hardaway 6

Jackson County 56, Cedar Shoals 0

The King’s Academy 34, Rock Springs Christian Academy 0

Schley County 27, Taylor County 15

Swainsboro 21, ACE 15

Northwest Whitfield 43, Ridgeland 14

(#10) Milton 49, (#8) Gainesville 46

Greene County 21, Banks County 3

Lincoln County 21, Washington-Wilkes 7

Creekview 37, Pope 6

(#17) North Cobb 56, Wheeler 14

Cambridge 17, St. Pius X Catholic 13

Heritage 24, Alcovy 6

Houston County 42, Veterans 0

Laney 54, Jefferson County 12

Macon County 39, Crawford County 3

Dalton 57, Villa Rica 19

Cedartown 49, Woodland 22

Calvary Day 42, Savannah 0

Valwood 55, Southland Academy 0

Stockbridge 39, Mundy’s Mill 0

Southwest Georgia Academy 40, Brookwood 6

Unity Christian 2, St. Francis (forfeit)

(#23) Benedictine 50, Wayne County 0

Griffin Christian 24, Central Christian 8

Praise Academy 2, Peachtree Academy (forfeit)

(#22) Toombs County 62, Johnson 0

Appling County 45, Islands 7

Wheeler County 314, Wilcox County 73

Centennial 38, Sprayberry 28

Aquinas 35, Glenn Hills 6

Kell 56, Woodstock 24

Statesboro 36, Evans 35

Archer 22, Rockdale County 14

Monroe Area 35, Cherokee Bluff 31

North Oconee 51, East Forsyth 7

(#3) Carrollton 66, (#16) Westlake 27

Prince Avenue Christian 24, Commerce 9

(#2) Buford 40, Mill Creek 0

South Effingham 35, Brunswick 31

Perry 44, Union Grove 0

Holy Innocents Episcopal 13, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 12

Worth County 7, Sumter County 3

Griffin 31, Harris County 7

Fellowship Christian 38, King’s Ridge Christian 7

Greenville 28, Scintilla Charter Academy 20

(#18) Roswell 62, Riverwood 0

Stephenson 55, Westminster 0

Randolph-Clay 22, Early County 16

Turner County 16, Hawkinsville 14

Creekside Christian Academy 52, Towns County 40

New Creation Christian Academy 33, Harvester Christian Academy 21

Cass 21, Allatoona 14

Newnan 42, Tri-Cities 6

Dublin 53, Dodge County 47

CFCA 21, Deerfield-Windsor 0

(#7) Valdosta 63, Camden County 10

Columbia 43, Carver 0

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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