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Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16

See final scores from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
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The Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16

Victory Baptist 62, Covenant Christian Academy 13

Northview 46, Clarkston 6

Stewart County 56, Spring Creek Charter Academy 26

Stone Mountain 42, Cross Keys 28

Tucker 35, Jackson 7

Augusta Eagles 49, Community Christian 22

Christ’s Church Academy 56, True Institute 6

Fullington Academy 54, John Hancock Academy 0

Holy Spirit Prep 48, Crisp Academy 35

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 13, Mount Paran Christian 11

Dunwoody 28, Shiloh 19

Chamblee 27, Lakeside 0

Savannah Country Day 42, Frederica Academy 14

Columbia 42, Miller Grove 10

Baconton Charter 29, Jordan 9

Pinecrest Academy 48, Horizon Christian Academy 14

Providence Christian Academy 14, Oglethorpe County 0

Bulloch Academy 53, St. Andrew’s 0

Augusta Prep 55, Dominion Christian 14

Lakeside School 30, Southwest Georgia STEM Charter 28

Spencer 39, Shaw 14

Strong Rock Christian 32, Calvary Christian 6

West Laurens 48, Long County 26

(#9) Milton 41, Alpharetta 12

Seckinger 7, Discovery 6

Grovetown 21, Lakeside 13

(#1) Buford 43, Collins Hill 0

Glynn Academy 21, Brunswick 17

Hephzibah 34, Westside 24

New Creation Christian Academy 33, Baker County 26

Glascock County 56, Wilkinson County 28

North Cobb Christian 13, Haralson County 0

Harris County 23, Starr’s Mill 22

Burke County 47, Butler 6

Manchester 50, Greenville 8

White County 29, Dawson County 19

Telfair County 34, Wilcox County 14

Dade County 54, Chattooga 14

Harrison 35, Campbell 14

(#5) Lee County 37, Northside 0

Fellowship Christian 49, Mount Pisgah Christian 14

Denmark 25, Lambert 10

Terrell Academy 54, Calhoun County 38

Macon County 46, Marion County 20

Fannin County 45, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13

Flint River Academy 34, Trinity Christian 13

Citizens Christian Academy 28, Vidalia Heritage Academy 24

Bleckley County 28, Dodge County 21

Bethlehem Christian Academy 26, George Walton Academy 17

Southwest Georgia Academy 46, Southland Academy 6

Lakeview Academy 35, Loganville Christian Academy 14

South Cobb 24, South Paulding 6

Bradwell Institute 41, Greenbrier 27

Praise Academy 2, Monsignor Donovan Catholic (forfeit)

Jenkins County 46, Twiggs County 0

(#3) Thomas County Central 63, Tift County 7

Franklin County 33, Morgan County 29

(#10) Newton 38, (#14) Grayson 27

Brentwood 24, Briarwood Academy 18

Hancock Central 22, Georgia Military College 0

East Laurens 21, Vidalia 19

Marist 35, Sprayberry 0

Wheeler County 37, Turner County 27

Cherokee 24, Wheeler 14

Jackson County 76, Apalachee 15

Cook 21, Fitzgerald 14

Toombs County 76, Islands 0

East Paulding 38, Osborne 0

Providence Athletic Club 44, GSIC 8

Central 48, Whitewater 29

North Paulding 58, Etowah 16

Rockmart 35, Murray County 0

North Forsyth 38, South Forsyth 31

Creekside Christian Academy 35, The King’s Academy 34

Liberty County 28, Southeast Bulloch 14

Thomas Jefferson Academy 49, RTCA 8

Ola 37, Locust Grove 0

(#8) Blessed Trinity 49, St. Pius X Catholic 7

LaGrange 50, Lithia Springs 0

Jefferson 42, Madison County 0

Edmund Burke Academy 34, Pinewood Christian 26

Gordon Lee 57, Gordon Central 8

(#6) Gainesville 55, Riverwood 6

Lanier Christian Academy 51, St. Francis 19

(#4) Creekside 54, Lovejoy 0

Heard County 33, Bremen 13

Treutlen 28, Dooly County 14

(#17) North Cobb 35, Walton 28

Dalton 62, Woodland 6

Cartersville 60, Allatoona 0

Hebron Christian 38, Lumpkin County 21

South Gwinnett 52, Archer 21

Commerce 28, Rabun County 7

Worth County 49, Crisp County 19

Schley County 55, Chattahoochee County 14

Windsor Academy 33, Piedmont Academy 0

Washington-Wilkes 16, Lake Oconee Academy 14

Young Americans Christian 19, Fideles Christian 14

Lincoln County 49, Greene County 7

New Hampstead 40, Windsor Forest 35

Thomson 35, Washington County 14

Portal 28, Montgomery County 0

Hampton 35, McDonough 0

McIntosh 33, Morrow 0

Dougherty 26, Cairo 23

Hillgrove 48, Kennesaw Mountain 7

Dublin 60, ACE 14

Marietta 42, Paulding County 0

Hart County 36, Elbert County 30

(#19) Roswell 43, Johns Creek 3

Prince Avenue Christian 56, Athens Academy 7

Camden County 40, Richmond Hill 27

Greater Atlanta Christian 59, North Springs 14

Dutchtown 48, Arabia Mountain 6

Mount Vernon 37, Walker 7

Bowdon 34, Trion 7

Mary Persons 28, Howard 21

Brooks County 35, Berrien 29

(#11) Coffee 27, (#22) Houston County 13

Woodland 48, Luella 6

First Presbyterian Day 26, Tattnall Square Academy 12

(#23) McEachern 42, Pebblebrook 13

(#18) Langston Hughes 28, Woodward Academy 7

Brookwood 15, Sherwood Christian Academy 12

(#7) Valdosta 52, (#24) Colquitt County 44

Douglas County 27, (#21) East Coweta 24

Union Grove 30, Eagle’s Landing 20

Stockbridge 60, M.L. King 28

Westminster 31, Salem 0

Northside 27, Tri-Cities 22

Miller County 21, Terrell County 9

Cambridge 49, Chattahoochee 14

North Oconee 31, Flowery Branch 6

Effingham County 21, South Effingham 18

North Murray 35, Coahulla Creek 25

Cass 14, Cedartown 11

(#2) Carrollton 62, Northgate 13

John Milledge Academy 63, Mount de Sales Academy 12

Thomasville 28, Jeff Davis 25

Stephenson 7, Douglass 6

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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