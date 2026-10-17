Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16
The Georgia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Georgia High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 16
Victory Baptist 62, Covenant Christian Academy 13
Northview 46, Clarkston 6
Stewart County 56, Spring Creek Charter Academy 26
Stone Mountain 42, Cross Keys 28
Tucker 35, Jackson 7
Augusta Eagles 49, Community Christian 22
Christ’s Church Academy 56, True Institute 6
Fullington Academy 54, John Hancock Academy 0
Holy Spirit Prep 48, Crisp Academy 35
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 13, Mount Paran Christian 11
Dunwoody 28, Shiloh 19
Chamblee 27, Lakeside 0
Savannah Country Day 42, Frederica Academy 14
Columbia 42, Miller Grove 10
Baconton Charter 29, Jordan 9
Pinecrest Academy 48, Horizon Christian Academy 14
Providence Christian Academy 14, Oglethorpe County 0
Bulloch Academy 53, St. Andrew’s 0
Augusta Prep 55, Dominion Christian 14
Lakeside School 30, Southwest Georgia STEM Charter 28
Spencer 39, Shaw 14
Strong Rock Christian 32, Calvary Christian 6
West Laurens 48, Long County 26
(#9) Milton 41, Alpharetta 12
Seckinger 7, Discovery 6
Grovetown 21, Lakeside 13
(#1) Buford 43, Collins Hill 0
Glynn Academy 21, Brunswick 17
Hephzibah 34, Westside 24
New Creation Christian Academy 33, Baker County 26
Glascock County 56, Wilkinson County 28
North Cobb Christian 13, Haralson County 0
Harris County 23, Starr’s Mill 22
Burke County 47, Butler 6
Manchester 50, Greenville 8
White County 29, Dawson County 19
Telfair County 34, Wilcox County 14
Dade County 54, Chattooga 14
Harrison 35, Campbell 14
(#5) Lee County 37, Northside 0
Fellowship Christian 49, Mount Pisgah Christian 14
Denmark 25, Lambert 10
Terrell Academy 54, Calhoun County 38
Macon County 46, Marion County 20
Fannin County 45, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 13
Flint River Academy 34, Trinity Christian 13
Citizens Christian Academy 28, Vidalia Heritage Academy 24
Bleckley County 28, Dodge County 21
Bethlehem Christian Academy 26, George Walton Academy 17
Southwest Georgia Academy 46, Southland Academy 6
Lakeview Academy 35, Loganville Christian Academy 14
South Cobb 24, South Paulding 6
Bradwell Institute 41, Greenbrier 27
Praise Academy 2, Monsignor Donovan Catholic (forfeit)
Jenkins County 46, Twiggs County 0
(#3) Thomas County Central 63, Tift County 7
Franklin County 33, Morgan County 29
(#10) Newton 38, (#14) Grayson 27
Brentwood 24, Briarwood Academy 18
Hancock Central 22, Georgia Military College 0
East Laurens 21, Vidalia 19
Marist 35, Sprayberry 0
Wheeler County 37, Turner County 27
Cherokee 24, Wheeler 14
Jackson County 76, Apalachee 15
Cook 21, Fitzgerald 14
Toombs County 76, Islands 0
East Paulding 38, Osborne 0
Providence Athletic Club 44, GSIC 8
Central 48, Whitewater 29
North Paulding 58, Etowah 16
Rockmart 35, Murray County 0
North Forsyth 38, South Forsyth 31
Creekside Christian Academy 35, The King’s Academy 34
Liberty County 28, Southeast Bulloch 14
Thomas Jefferson Academy 49, RTCA 8
Ola 37, Locust Grove 0
(#8) Blessed Trinity 49, St. Pius X Catholic 7
LaGrange 50, Lithia Springs 0
Jefferson 42, Madison County 0
Edmund Burke Academy 34, Pinewood Christian 26
Gordon Lee 57, Gordon Central 8
(#6) Gainesville 55, Riverwood 6
Lanier Christian Academy 51, St. Francis 19
(#4) Creekside 54, Lovejoy 0
Heard County 33, Bremen 13
Treutlen 28, Dooly County 14
(#17) North Cobb 35, Walton 28
Dalton 62, Woodland 6
Cartersville 60, Allatoona 0
Hebron Christian 38, Lumpkin County 21
South Gwinnett 52, Archer 21
Commerce 28, Rabun County 7
Worth County 49, Crisp County 19
Schley County 55, Chattahoochee County 14
Windsor Academy 33, Piedmont Academy 0
Washington-Wilkes 16, Lake Oconee Academy 14
Young Americans Christian 19, Fideles Christian 14
Lincoln County 49, Greene County 7
New Hampstead 40, Windsor Forest 35
Thomson 35, Washington County 14
Portal 28, Montgomery County 0
Hampton 35, McDonough 0
McIntosh 33, Morrow 0
Dougherty 26, Cairo 23
Hillgrove 48, Kennesaw Mountain 7
Dublin 60, ACE 14
Marietta 42, Paulding County 0
Hart County 36, Elbert County 30
(#19) Roswell 43, Johns Creek 3
Prince Avenue Christian 56, Athens Academy 7
Camden County 40, Richmond Hill 27
Greater Atlanta Christian 59, North Springs 14
Dutchtown 48, Arabia Mountain 6
Mount Vernon 37, Walker 7
Bowdon 34, Trion 7
Mary Persons 28, Howard 21
Brooks County 35, Berrien 29
(#11) Coffee 27, (#22) Houston County 13
Woodland 48, Luella 6
First Presbyterian Day 26, Tattnall Square Academy 12
(#23) McEachern 42, Pebblebrook 13
(#18) Langston Hughes 28, Woodward Academy 7
Brookwood 15, Sherwood Christian Academy 12
(#7) Valdosta 52, (#24) Colquitt County 44
Douglas County 27, (#21) East Coweta 24
Union Grove 30, Eagle’s Landing 20
Stockbridge 60, M.L. King 28
Westminster 31, Salem 0
Northside 27, Tri-Cities 22
Miller County 21, Terrell County 9
Cambridge 49, Chattahoochee 14
North Oconee 31, Flowery Branch 6
Effingham County 21, South Effingham 18
North Murray 35, Coahulla Creek 25
Cass 14, Cedartown 11
(#2) Carrollton 62, Northgate 13
John Milledge Academy 63, Mount de Sales Academy 12
Thomasville 28, Jeff Davis 25
Stephenson 7, Douglass 6
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917