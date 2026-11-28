Georgia High School Football Playoff Final Scores - November 27
The 2026 Georgia high school football quarterfinals concluded on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from each game.
Georgia High School Football Playoff Final Scores - November 28
(#9) Sandy Creek 26, Cairo 0
Marist 24, (#13) Blessed Trinity 17
Commerce 42, Dodge County 40
(#5) Lee County 35, Woodward Academy 20
Lovett 35, Mount Vernon 0
(#10) Grayson 39, (#11) Brookwood 33
Tucker 55, Dalton 14
(#25) Cartersville 53, Central 28
Bleckley County 28, Bremen 23
(#2) Thomas County Central 48, (#4) Creekside 14
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 33, Toombs County 28
Dougherty 56, Mary Persons 28
Troup County 35, Stephenson 0
Swainsboro 14, Jeff Davis 7
Douglass 33, Peach County 17
(#12) Coffee 21, East Paulding 14
Appling County 21, Pierce County 13
Emanuel County Institute 27, Taylor County 20
Lincoln County 48, Mitchell County 12
Bowdon 17, Randolph-Clay 14
Prince Avenue Christian 39, Greater Atlanta Christian 25
North Oconee 45, Benedictine 7
(#1) Carrollton 42, (#15) North Gwinnett 7
Northeast 42, Stephens County 12
(#14) Milton 49, (#8) Gainesville 30
Johnson County 55, Macon County 14
Heard County 48, Fitzgerald 26
Holy Innocents Episcopal 44, Whitefield Academy 37
Columbia 39, Rockmart 34
(#6) Newton 41, (#17) Colquitt County 37
(#3) Buford 26, (#7) Valdosta 9
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917