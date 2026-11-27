SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Two of Georgia's most recognizable high school football programs will collide Friday night when Grayson visits Brookwood in a GHSA Class 7A quarterfinal matchup with a semifinal berth at stake.

The Rams (8-4) and Broncos (11-1) have taken different paths to reach this point, but both arrive playing some of their best football of the season. Brookwood has been remarkably consistent throughout the year, while Grayson has put together an impressive postseason run after navigating a challenging regular season.

Preview

Date: Friday, November 27, 2026

Friday, November 27, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Brookwood High School, Snellville, Georgia

Grayson is coming off one of its most convincing performances of the year, rolling past Lowndes 42-14 in last week's second round. The Rams have now won four consecutive games and appear to be finding their rhythm at the right time.

Quarterback Deuce Smith has been instrumental in that resurgence. He threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns against Lowndes, connecting repeatedly with wide receiver Cam Hurst, who finished with 157 receiving yards and two scores. Hurst has emerged as Smith's favorite target, averaging 50 receiving yards per game this season.

The Rams also have a defense capable of making life difficult for opposing offenses. Elijah Tillman leads the team with six sacks, while linebacker Aaron Black has been a disruptive presence throughout the season.

Brookwood, meanwhile, has been a model of consistency. The Broncos have won 11 of their first 12 games, including five straight victories, and have been particularly impressive defensively during their recent stretch.

Last week, Brookwood dispatched Richmond Hill 38-3, continuing a dominant run in which the Broncos have allowed just six points over their last four games.

The offensive centerpiece is senior running back Brayden Tyson, who has rushed for 133.5 yards per game and scored 25 total touchdowns. Tyson was outstanding against Richmond Hill, rushing for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Gary Chatman provides another dimension, having thrown for 2,132 yards and 23 touchdowns.

The matchup presents an intriguing contrast in styles. Grayson has the passing-game explosiveness to challenge Brookwood's defense, while the Broncos possess a powerful rushing attack that can control the tempo and keep the Rams' offense on the sideline.

With both teams coming off decisive playoff victories, Friday's meeting figures to be a compelling test of two programs with championship aspirations.

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