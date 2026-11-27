Brookwood vs. Grayson Live Updates: Georgia High School Football Class 7A Quarterfinal Playoffs
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Two of Georgia's most recognizable high school football programs will collide Friday night when Grayson visits Brookwood in a GHSA Class 7A quarterfinal matchup with a semifinal berth at stake.
The Rams (8-4) and Broncos (11-1) have taken different paths to reach this point, but both arrive playing some of their best football of the season. Brookwood has been remarkably consistent throughout the year, while Grayson has put together an impressive postseason run after navigating a challenging regular season.
Preview
- Date: Friday, November 27, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Brookwood High School, Snellville, Georgia
Grayson is coming off one of its most convincing performances of the year, rolling past Lowndes 42-14 in last week's second round. The Rams have now won four consecutive games and appear to be finding their rhythm at the right time.
Quarterback Deuce Smith has been instrumental in that resurgence. He threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns against Lowndes, connecting repeatedly with wide receiver Cam Hurst, who finished with 157 receiving yards and two scores. Hurst has emerged as Smith's favorite target, averaging 50 receiving yards per game this season.
The Rams also have a defense capable of making life difficult for opposing offenses. Elijah Tillman leads the team with six sacks, while linebacker Aaron Black has been a disruptive presence throughout the season.
Brookwood, meanwhile, has been a model of consistency. The Broncos have won 11 of their first 12 games, including five straight victories, and have been particularly impressive defensively during their recent stretch.
Last week, Brookwood dispatched Richmond Hill 38-3, continuing a dominant run in which the Broncos have allowed just six points over their last four games.
The offensive centerpiece is senior running back Brayden Tyson, who has rushed for 133.5 yards per game and scored 25 total touchdowns. Tyson was outstanding against Richmond Hill, rushing for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Gary Chatman provides another dimension, having thrown for 2,132 yards and 23 touchdowns.
The matchup presents an intriguing contrast in styles. Grayson has the passing-game explosiveness to challenge Brookwood's defense, while the Broncos possess a powerful rushing attack that can control the tempo and keep the Rams' offense on the sideline.
With both teams coming off decisive playoff victories, Friday's meeting figures to be a compelling test of two programs with championship aspirations.
Refresh throughout the game for live updates below:
Check in prior to kickoff for an update on weather conditions in the Sneillville, Georgia, area.
Kendall began covering high school sports in East Texas as a high school student in the late 1980s. He served as the sports editor for the Gladewater Mirror early in his career while attending Kilgore College where he received an Associate of Arts with a major in journalism. He later completed his Bachelor of Journalism at The University of Texas at Austin. Webb later founded the College Football America Yearbook, publishing an annual edition every year from 2011 through 2022. Webb added a Master of Liberal Arts with a major in journalism from Harvard University in 2023, simultaneously completing a Graduate Certificate in Digital Storytelling. He has also written for The Sporting News and remains a passionate fan of sports at all levels. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow RoadTripSports