Before the first kickoff of the 2026 season, we've been asking one question. Can Buford repeat as national champions?



A year ago, Buford needed one more game to turn a state championship season into a national one. This year, they're going to need the full postseason.

Buford enters the 2026 playoffs 10-0 and No. 4 in the latest High School On SI national rankings. Carrollton is No. 8. Thomas County Central is No. 12. Newton, after its own 10-0 regular season, is among the teams under consideration for the national Top 25.

That gives Georgia three teams already inside the national Top 12 and another knocking on the door before a single postseason game has been played.

For Buford, the national question is whether the Wolves can do enough in Georgia’s Class 7A bracket to climb from No. 4 back to No. 1.

The task is daunting, but there is a path.

IMG Academy, St. Thomas Aquinas and Santa Margarita occupy the three spots ahead of Buford, while the Wolves begin their title defense Friday against Marietta. A year ago, Buford climbed from No. 2 to No. 1 after surviving five postseason games and beating Carrollton for the state championship.

This time, the Wolves begin the playoffs as the No. 9 seed in the Class 7A bracket, which also includes undefeated Newton and Carrollton, along with Valdosta, Lowndes, Brookwood and North Gwinnett.

Repeating as High School On SI’s national champion will require more than protecting a perfect record. Buford first has to take care of Marietta at home, then navigate a bracket filled with some of the best teams Georgia has produced this season.

And the Wolves are hardly alone.

Carrollton and Thomas County Central enter the postseason nationally ranked and undefeated. Newton is 10-0 after beating five teams that were ranked in the Top 10 when they played. Sandy Creek, Cartersville, Blessed Trinity, Jackson County, Peach County, Appling County and East Paulding also reached the end of the regular season without a loss.

For 10 weeks, these rankings have asked who is playing the best football in Georgia.

From here on out it'll be settled on the field.

Final Regular-Season Georgia Top 25

1. Buford

Record: 10-0

Previous ranking: 1

Playoff opener: vs. Marietta, Friday, Nov. 13

2. Carrollton

Record: 10-0

Previous ranking: 2

Playoff opener: vs. North Forsyth, Friday, Nov. 13

3. Newton

Record: 10-0

Previous ranking: 3

Playoff opener: vs. Collins Hill, Friday, Nov. 13

4. Thomas County Central

Record: 10-0

Previous ranking: 4

Playoff opener: vs. Veterans, Friday, Nov. 13

5. Sandy Creek

Record: 10-0

Previous ranking: 5

Playoff opener: vs. Heritage-Catoosa, Friday, Nov. 13

6. Creekside

Record: 9-1

Previous ranking: 6

Playoff opener: vs. Shiloh, Friday, Nov. 13

7. Valdosta

Record: 9-1

Previous ranking: 8

Playoff opener: vs. West Forsyth, Friday, Nov. 13

8. Lee County

Record: 9-1

Previous ranking: 9

Playoff opener: vs. Northside-Warner Robins, Friday, Nov. 13

9. Cartersville

Record: 10-0

Previous ranking: 10

Playoff opener: vs. Perry, Friday, Nov. 13

10. Lowndes

Record: 9-1

Previous ranking: 7

Playoff opener: vs. South Forsyth, Friday, Nov. 13

11. Blessed Trinity

Record: 10-0

Previous ranking: 11

Playoff opener: vs. M.L. King, Friday, Nov. 13

12. Milton

Record: 9-1

Previous ranking: 12

Playoff opener: vs. Northside-Columbus, Friday, Nov. 13

13. Brookwood

Record: 9-1

Previous ranking: 13

Playoff opener: vs. Norcross, Friday, Nov. 13

14. North Gwinnett

Record: 9-1

Previous ranking: 14

Playoff opener: vs. North Atlanta, Friday, Nov. 13

15. Jackson County

Record: 10-0

Previous ranking: 15

Playoff opener: vs. Creekview, Friday, Nov. 13

16. Peach County

Record: 10-0

Previous ranking: 17

Playoff opener: vs. East Jackson, Friday, Nov. 13

17. Appling County

Record: 10-0

Previous ranking: 18

Playoff opener: vs. Jackson, Friday, Nov. 13

18. Toombs County

Record: 9-1

Previous ranking: 19

Playoff opener: vs. Temple, Friday, Nov. 13

19. Gainesville

Record: 7-3

Previous ranking: 20

Playoff opener: vs. Lassiter, Friday, Nov. 13

20. Coffee

Record: 8-2

Previous ranking: 22

Playoff opener: vs. Tift County, Friday, Nov. 13

21. East Paulding

Record: 10-0

Previous ranking: 23

Playoff opener: vs. Loganville, Friday, Nov. 13

22. Westlake

Record: 8-2

Previous ranking: 24

Playoff opener: vs. Walton, Friday, Nov. 13

23. Troup County

Record: 9-1

Previous ranking: 16

Playoff opener: vs. Mount Zion-Jonesboro, Friday, Nov. 13

24. North Oconee

Record: 8-2

Previous ranking: 25

Playoff opener: vs. Dutchtown, Friday, Nov. 13

25. Benedictine

Record: 8-2

Previous ranking: 21

Playoff opener: vs. Whitewater, Friday, Nov. 13