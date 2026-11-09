High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings (Nov. 9, 2026)

With half the teams in the High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings idle last week and St. James Performance Academy’s season over, there was little movement this week.

Only one team — Bixby (OK) — dropped out to make room for St. Augustine, which wrapped up an undefeated regular season to earn the top seed in Louisiana’s top division state tournament.

However, there will be several high-profile games this week that could shake up the rankings, including No. 1 IMG Academy’s season-ending showdown with St. Frances Academy that will be their last chance — for the moment — to state its case why it should keep its place atop the rankings as everyone else runs their playoff gauntlet.

Here are this week’s High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5 | WK6 | WK7 | WK8 | WK9 | WK10 | WK11

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Idle

The Ascenders will state their final case why they should remain No. 1 at season’s end when they travel to Baltimore to face St. Frances Academy next week.

Next up: at St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD), Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Idle

The Raiders learned their path to the inaugural Florida Open Division title, which will begin next week against Lakeland.

Next up: vs. Lakeland (FL), Nov. 13

3. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) (10-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Idle

The Eagles begin defense of their CIF Open Division championship this week.

Next up: vs. San Clemente (CA), CIF Southern Section D-1 playoffs, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Central Gwinnett (Lawrenceville, GA) 57-0

Senior QB DJ Hunter threw for two touchdowns and ran for two as the reigning High School On SI national champion looks to win the Georgia 7A title after capturing the 6A crown a year ago.

Next up: vs. Marietta (GA), GHSA 7A first round, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Idle

The Red Raiders get a rematch with Christ Presbyterian Academy, which upset Christian Brothers 34-14 in Round 1 of the Division II-AAA playoffs for the Lions’ second victory of the season.

Next up: vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy (Nashville, TN), TSSAA Division II-AAA quarterfinals, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. CIVICA Nevada Career & Collegiate Academy (North Las Vegas) 54-0

The Gaels now get two chances to win a state championship thanks to the Clark County School District’s decision to withdraw its 30 teams from NIAA competition for the next two years.

Next up: vs. Faith Lutheran (Las Vegas), Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Idle

The Trailblazers were part of the Southern Section Division 1 playoff field that got the week off.

Next up: vs. Mission Viejo (CA), CIF Southern Section D-1 playoffs, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Idle

The Trojans will open the 7A playoffs this week with Georgia’s highest-rated quarterback in sophomore CJ Cypher.

Next up: vs. North Forsyth (Cumming, GA), GHSA 7A playoffs, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Walnut Grove (Prosper, TX) 62-7

The Eagles amassed 402 total yards and scored touchdowns in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams.

Next up: vs. Hebron (Carrollton, TX), UIL 6A Division 1 first round, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Ben Davis (Indianapolis) 42-7

Senior QB Oscar Frye threw for 179 yards and three touchdowns, and Brady Lewis ran for two scores as the Bulldogs romped to a second-round win.

Next up: vs. Lawrence North (Indianapolis), IHSAA 6A third round, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Idle

The Huskies learned their first playoff opponent when Palisades routed Ardrey Kell 55-17 in Round 1.

Next up: vs. Palisades (Charlotte, NC), NCHSAA 8A second round, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Northside (Warner Robins, GA) 52-7

The Yellowjackets led 36-0 after one quarter as they tuned up for a run at a second consecutive state championship after winning the 5A title last year.

Next up: vs. Veterans (Kathleen, GA), GHSA 6A first round, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Season over

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Idle

The Explorers are the No. 2 seed in the inaugural Florida Open Division tournament.

Next up: vs. Miami Central (FL), Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Idle

The Vikings return to action this week in the district semifinals.

Next up: vs. Hempfield Area (Greensburg, PA), WPIAL 6A semifinals, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Granite Bay (CA) 56-7

The Spartans completed a third consecutive undefeated regular season despite injured senior RB Duece Jones-Drew missing a second straight game and now take aim at a 34th straight section championship.

Next up: vs. Liberty (Brentwood, CA), CIF North Coast Section Division 1/Open quarterfinals, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Friendswood (TX) 31-14

Landen Williams-Callis had his ninth 200-yard rushing game of the season, going for 207 and four touchdowns on 31 carries.

Next up: vs. A&M Consolidated (College Station, TX), UIL 5A Division 1 first round, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Red Oak (TX) 62-3

The Panthers held Red Oak to 161 total yards, and Kiante Ingram and G’yrell Smith rushed for two touchdowns each.

Next up: vs. Lake Belton (Temple, TX), UIL 6A Division 2 first round, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Whitehall-Yearling (OH) 36-6

Senior Caden Mangini rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, and Ben Lamielle caught two touchdown passes for the Eagles.

Next up: vs. New Albany (OH), OHSAA Division II Region 7 semifinals, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Idle

Spain Park defeated Buckhorn 38-28 to earn its shot at Prattville in the second round.

Next up: vs. Spain Park (Hoover, AL), 6A second round, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Idle

The Monarchs’ quarterfinal game with Centennial might be the marquee matchup of the round.

Next up: vs. Centennial (Corona, CA), CIF Southern Section D-1 quarterfinals, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Pleasure Ridge Park (Louisville, KY) 49-0

The Shamrocks eased into the playoffs with a victory over the two-win Panthers as they posted their seventh consecutive shutout since their 35-27 loss to No. 5 Baylor.

Next up: vs. St. Xavier (Louisville, KY), KHSAA 6A second round, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Idle

The Silver Foxes open the playoffs against Fort Mill, ranked No. 22 in last week’s South Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

Next up: vs. Fort Mill (SC), SCHSL 5A second round, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Fordson (Dearborn, MI) 28-14

The Technicians won the 15th district championship in program history as they seek their fifth state title and second in the past three years.

Next up: vs. Northville (MI), MHSAA Division 1 regional final, Nov. 13

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Archbishop Rummell (Metairie, LA) 35-22

The Purple Knights followed up their rout of defending state champion Edna Karr by rallying past the Raiders to complete their first undefeated regular season since 1987 and earn the top seed in the Division I Select state bracket.

Next up: vs. Holy Cross-John Ehret winner, LHSAA Division I Select second round, Nov. 20

Dropped Out

23. Bixby (OK)

Under Consideration

Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL)

East St. Louis (IL)

Folsom (CA)

Iona Prep (New Rochelle, NY)

Liberty (Peoria, AZ)

Newton (Covington, GA)

North Shore (Houston)

Puyallup (WA)

Smithson Valley (Spring Branch, TX)

St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

St. John’s (Washington, DC)

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA)

Thompson (AL)

Tupelo (MS)

Centennial (Corona, CA)