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Georgia High School Football Schedule, Scores, Live Updates - September 25

Follow the action from Friday night Georgia high school football
Jack Butler|
SBLive

The Georgia high school football season continues on Friday, September 25 and you can find scoreboard for action from around the state.

The top games in Georgia are No. 1 Buford vs. Seckinger, No. 2 Carrollton vs. Archer, and No. 3 Creekside vs. Morrow.

Follow High School On SI for coverage throughout the Georgia high school football season.

Georgia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Scores - September 25

Georgia High School Football Scoreboard - September 25 (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 7A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 8-MAN SCOREBOARD

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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