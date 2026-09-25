Georgia High School Football Schedule, Scores, Live Updates - September 25
Follow the action from Friday night Georgia high school football
The Georgia high school football season continues on Friday, September 25 and you can find scoreboard for action from around the state.
The top games in Georgia are No. 1 Buford vs. Seckinger, No. 2 Carrollton vs. Archer, and No. 3 Creekside vs. Morrow.
Follow High School On SI for coverage throughout the Georgia high school football season.
Georgia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Scores - September 25
Georgia High School Football Scoreboard - September 25 (select to view full scoreboard)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917