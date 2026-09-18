The Mississippi high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards so you can follow the action throughout the night.

The featured games are by Mississippi top ranked teams No. 9 Oxford vs. No. 1 Tupelo, No. 2 Gulfport vs. No. 14 Petal, and No. 3 Starkville vs. No. 12 Louisville.

Stay with High School On SI for Mississippi high school football coverage throughout the season.

Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 7A SCOREBOARD

CLASS MAIS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS MAIS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS MAIS 4A SCOREBOARD