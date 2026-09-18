Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18
Follow the action from Friday high school football around Mississippi
The Mississippi high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards so you can follow the action throughout the night.
The featured games are by Mississippi top ranked teams No. 9 Oxford vs. No. 1 Tupelo, No. 2 Gulfport vs. No. 14 Petal, and No. 3 Starkville vs. No. 12 Louisville.
Stay with High School On SI for Mississippi high school football coverage throughout the season.
Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917