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Georgia High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates (GHSA) - October 23

Follow Friday's action throughout the night with our Georgia high school football scoreboards from all classifications for Week 10
Jack Butler|
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The 2026 Georgia high school football season continues with Week 10 on Friday, and you can follow the action with out Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.

Georgia High School Football Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - October 23

Full Georgia High School Football Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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