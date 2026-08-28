How to Watch North Gwinnett vs. Collins Hill as Georgia Football Rivals Reunite

A familiar Georgia high school football rivalry returns Friday night when North Gwinnett travels to Collins Hill for the first meeting between the Suwanee-area programs in five years.

North Gwinnett and Collins Hill met every season from 2000 through 2021 before GHSA reclassification placed the schools in different regions. North Gwinnett holds a 13-8 advantage over that 21-game stretch, while Collins Hill won the most recent meeting, 35-7, in 2021.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 4 this week in the High School On SI Georgia Top 25 State Rankings, enter Friday's non-region matchup at 1-0 after making a major statement in their season opener. Collins Hill is 0-1 and looking to rebound from a narrow Week 1 loss.

How to Watch North Gwinnett vs. Collins Hill

What: North Gwinnett Bulldogs (1-0) at Collins Hill Eagles (0-1)

When: Friday, Aug. 28, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Collins Hill High School

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: North Gwinnett vs. Collins Hill on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

North Gwinnett Made a Statement in Season Opener

North Gwinnett arrives rested after having a bye last week, but the Bulldogs already own one of the more impressive victories of the young Georgia high school football season.

The Bulldogs opened with a 37-22 victory over nationally ranked Grayson at the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic. North Gwinnett built leads of 22-0 at halftime and 37-0 during the third quarter before Grayson scored three late touchdowns.

Quarterback Elam Rahman completed 8 of 9 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Christian Jackson caught two touchdown passes, while Evan Hawkins contributed a touchdown reception and another score on the ground.

North Gwinnett also received a huge defensive performance from Jake Godfree, who recorded nine tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Collins Hill Looks to Rebound at Home

Collins Hill will try to get into the win column after nearly overcoming a difficult start in its opener against Hillgrove.

The Eagles trailed 20-0 after the first quarter before battling back in a 27-21 loss. Collins Hill's defense allowed just seven points over the final three quarters.

Jame'l Davis led the Eagles defensively with 15 tackles and a forced fumble. Offensively, Jamel Tuff caught six passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns, while Joel Bradford contributed 94 yards from scrimmage with 47 rushing and 47 receiving.

Friday gives Collins Hill an opportunity to earn its first victory of the season while also reclaiming bragging rights against one of its closest rivals.

WATCH NORTH GWINNETT VS. COLLINS HILL LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

Also Streaming Live From Georgia on the NFHS Network

No. 2 Carrollton vs. Columbia, 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 5 Sandy Creek at No. 20 Douglas County, 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 7 Roswell vs. No. 18 Newton, 7:30 p..m. ET

No. 9 Milton at Blessed Trinity, 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 12 Valdosta vs. Howard, 8 p.m. ET

No. 17 Toombs County at Vidalia, 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 25 Norcross at West Forsyth, 7:30 p.m ET

Brooks County at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m. ET

Coffee at Ware County, 7:30 p.m. ET