Top 10 Georgia High School Quarterbacks After Week 1: Seven-TD Star Takes No. 1

Georgia high school football finally made it through its first full week, and see, we waited to rank the quarterbacks.

Aren't you proud of us?

After hosting the World Cup in Atlanta turned the beginning of the season into a scheduling puzzle, the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic gave us an early preview before most of the state joined the party this past weekend. Now there are actual passes, touchdowns and occasionally regrettable interceptions to go with all those preseason projections.

So, naturally, we're ranking quarterbacks after roughly one game.

Previous production and strength of opponent still matter, but what happened on the field in 2026 matters most. Here are High School On SI’s top 10 Georgia quarterbacks through Week 1.

1. Aidan McPherson, Thomas County Central, Sr.

McPherson accounted for 359 total yards and seven touchdowns in his Thomas County Central debut, rushing for 196 yards and six scores in a 57-21 win over Colquitt County. That's one way to introduce yourself to a defending state champion.

2. CJ Cypher, Carrollton, So.

The Miami commit completed 21 of 27 passes for 269 yards and four touchdowns as Carrollton overwhelmed Rome 55-7. Cypher already looked comfortable as a freshman and somehow looks even more dangerous one game into his sophomore year.

3. Ethan Tisdale, Heard County, Sr.

Tisdale produced 356 total yards and six touchdowns in Heard County's 50-28 win over Central-Carrollton. The Memphis commit rushed for 205 yards and two scores while throwing four touchdown passes.

4. James Mobley, Calvary Day, Sr.

Mobley completed 20 of 27 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on the ground in a 49-22 win over Glynn Academy. Calvary Day trailed at halftime before Mobley and the Cavaliers completely flipped the game to complete an impressive comeback.

5. Aiden Watson, Harrison, Jr.

Watson was nearly perfect against Allatoona, completing 15 of 18 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns while adding 77 rushing yards. Harrison rolled to a 42-7 win behind another brilliant performance from its junior quarterback.

6. Caleb Hill, Sandy Creek, Sr.

Hill accounted for 240 total yards and two passing touchdowns as Sandy Creek knocked off Class 7A power Grayson 21-13. The defending state championship game MVP gets extra credit here for doing it against one of Georgia's most talented defenses.

North Gwinnett quarterback Elam Rahman was nearly perfect 8-for-9 for 147 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Bulldogs to a 37-22 win over Grayson. | Jonathan Riles

7. Elam Rahman, North Gwinnett, Sr.

Rahman completed 8 of 9 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns as North Gwinnett stunned Grayson 37-22 at Corky Kell. The Bulldogs led 37-0 before Grayson finally got on the board.

8. Jordan Singleton, Mary Persons, Sr.

Singleton produced 456 total yards and five touchdowns in his first start at quarterback, throwing for 347 yards and rushing for another 109. If Start No. 1 was any indication, Mary Persons may have found one of the breakout quarterbacks of 2026.

9. Gary Chatman Jr., Brookwood, Sr.

The Auburn commit threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score in Brookwood's 52-7 Corky Kell win over Cambridge. His ability to hurt defenses with both his arm and legs keeps him firmly inside the top 10.

10. Kharim Hughley, Gainesville, Sr.

Hughley didn't have his biggest passing night against Buford, but the Clemson commit rushed for 87 yards and helped Gainesville push the defending national champion deep into the second half. One difficult opener against that defense isn't enough to erase everything Hughley has already shown.

Outside the Top 10

Lyndon Worthy, Worth County: The veteran completed 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown in a 49-35 win over Brooks County.

Trace Hawkins, Calhoun: Hawkins went 10 of 15 for 137 yards and a touchdown as Calhoun survived Jefferson 21-19.

Jordan Wiggins, Northeast: The sophomore threw for 232 yards and three touchdowns and added two more scores on the ground in a 39-0 win over Westside-Macon.

DJ Hunter, Buford: Hunter rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score, as Buford eventually pulled away from Gainesville.