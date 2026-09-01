Kari Knotts Won a World Volleyball Championship, Then Came Home and Dominated

On Aug. 16, a sophomore from Marietta, Georgia, stood in Santiago, Chile — a world champion.

Team USA had just swept Türkiye — 25-23, 25-11, 25-23 — to win the FIVB Girls U17 World Championship in the United States' first appearance at the event. Team USA left with the title. Knotts left as tournament MVP.

But that wasn't where the story ended. Eight days later, there was another match to play — no international stage, Team USA uniform or medal ceremony. Just Lovett against Hebron Christian and the familiar setting of a Georgia high school season that had continued without her.

But she knew what to do with this moment. She went back to work.

Knotts finished with 46 kills and 18 digs, carrying Lovett past previously unbeaten Hebron Christian, 3-1, on Aug. 24 — eight days after winning a world championship.

This time, it happened on a Monday in her own gym. The stage had changed completely. The result had not.

From Santiago to Atlanta

What makes the stretch remarkable isn't only what Knotts accomplished, but how quickly she transitioned from international competition back to high school volleyball.

In Chile, the 6-foot-3 opposite hitter competed against some of the world's top young players and saved one of her best performances for the final. She posted match highs of 17 kills and four aces, added two blocks and five digs, and scored 23 points in the championship match, putting an exclamation point on an MVP performance for the tournament.

This Wasn't Her First International Breakthrough

Knotts' performance in Chile wasn't a sudden breakthrough. A year earlier, Knotts helped the U.S. U19 team win gold at the 2025 Pan American Cup, where she was named MVP and Best Spiker. She also was named the 2025-26 Gatorade Georgia Volleyball Player of the Year.

Those honors had already established Knotts as one of the nation's most accomplished players in her age group before her latest international performance.

Knotts wasn't the only Georgia high school player who returned from Chile with a gold medal. St. Francis middle blocker Madison Middleton, a 6-foot-1 Roswell native, also was on the U.S. roster, giving Georgia two players on the championship team.

For now, the gold medal can be put away and the passport returned to a drawer.

Knotts is back in Georgia, back with Lovett and back to work.

If her first match home was any indication, not much changed when the stage got smaller.