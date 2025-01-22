South Georgia High School Football Stadiums Covered in Snow From Rare Winter Storm
The rare winter storm that blew through the Gulf Coast region made its way into South Georgia late on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.
What folks woke up to was a winter wonderland and many South Georgia high schools saw their football stadiums covered in snow.
Down below are photos, courtesy of The Lion & The Fox Photography, of Thomasville and Thomas County Central and their respective football stadiums.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi