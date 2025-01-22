High School

South Georgia High School Football Stadiums Covered in Snow From Rare Winter Storm

Thomasville and Thomas County Central shared photos of their respective stadiums being covered in snow

Andy Villamarzo

South Georgia high school football stadiums covered in snow from rare winter storm
South Georgia high school football stadiums covered in snow from rare winter storm / The Lion & The Fox Photography

The rare winter storm that blew through the Gulf Coast region made its way into South Georgia late on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

What folks woke up to was a winter wonderland and many South Georgia high schools saw their football stadiums covered in snow.

Down below are photos, courtesy of The Lion & The Fox Photography, of Thomasville and Thomas County Central and their respective football stadiums.

South Georgia high school football stadiums covered in snow from rare winter storm
South Georgia high school football stadiums covered in snow from rare winter storm / The Lion & The Fox Photography
Thomasville High School (Georgia) covered in snow
Thomasville High School (Georgia) covered in snow / The Lion & Fox Photography
Thomasville High School (Georgia) football stadium covered in snow
Thomasville High School (Georgia) football stadium covered in snow / The Lion & Fox Photography
Thomas County Central's football field
The Lion & The Fox Photography
Thomas County Central football field covered in snow
The Lion & The Fox Photography

More From High School On SI 

 NFL Hall Of Famer Ed Reed Named As Chamblee (Georgia) Offensive Coordinator

• Two Texas High School Football Head Coaches Mentioned As Possible Dallas Cowboys' HC Candidates

• Teddy Bridgewater enters NFC Divisional playoff game against Washington Commanders

• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Georgia