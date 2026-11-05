Thomas County Central vs. Northside Football Live Stream: How to Watch Georgia Showdown Tonight

Thomas County Central has spent the 2026 high school football season doing what championship contenders are supposed to do: win every week.

Now the Yellow Jackets have one final regular-season challenge before the Georgia high school football playoffs begin.

Unbeaten Thomas County Central (9-0) travels to Warner Robins on Thursday, Nov. 5, to face Northside (3-6) in a Region 2-5A matchup at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets enter the contest riding a 24-game winning streak, having established themselves as one of Georgia's most successful programs over the past two seasons.

Northside, meanwhile, will look to finish a difficult regular season with a major upset in front of its home crowd. The contest will stream live on the NFHS Network.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern.

How to Watch Thomas County Central vs. Northside Football

What: Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets (9-0) at Northside Warner Robins Eagles (3-6)

When: Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: McConnell-Talbert Stadium, Warner Robins, Georgia

Streaming: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Thomas County Central vs. Northside Football on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required for paid broadcasts. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Thomas County Central Chasing a Perfect Regular Season

Thomas County Central enters Thursday's game with an opportunity to complete a 10-0 regular season.

The Yellow Jackets have won their first nine games and extended a winning streak that now stands at 24 consecutive victories.

That consistency has made Thomas County Central one of the programs to watch as Georgia's postseason approaches.

A perfect regular season would be an important achievement, but the Yellow Jackets have larger ambitions. The goal is to carry their momentum into the Class 5A playoffs and compete for another state championship.

The challenge Thursday is to maintain the same level of focus that has produced nine victories.

With the postseason approaching, avoiding mistakes and staying healthy will be important priorities for Thomas County Central.

A win over Northside would send the Yellow Jackets into the playoffs with their unbeaten record intact.

Northside Looks to Deliver a Major Upset

Northside has endured a difficult season, entering its finale with a 3-6 record.

But Thursday presents an opportunity for the Eagles to produce a memorable victory against one of the state's most successful teams.

Northside will have the advantage of playing at McConnell-Talbert Stadium, a familiar setting for generations of Warner Robins football fans.

The Eagles face a demanding assignment against a Thomas County Central program that has not lost a game this season.

To have a chance, Northside will need to limit turnovers, sustain offensive possessions and prevent the Yellow Jackets from building an early lead.

An upset would provide a dramatic conclusion to the Eagles' regular season and give their supporters a memorable Thursday night.

Georgia High School Football Playoffs Are Next

Thursday's matchup comes at a critical point on the Georgia high school football calendar.

With the regular season ending, teams across the state are preparing for the GHSA playoffs.

Thomas County Central has already demonstrated its ability to win consistently, but the postseason will bring new challenges and increasingly difficult opponents.

The Yellow Jackets will look to carry the confidence of an undefeated season into the playoff bracket.

For Northside, the immediate objective is to finish its regular-season schedule with a strong performance against an elite opponent.

The contrast between the two teams' records makes Thomas County Central the favorite, but the Eagles have an opportunity to change the narrative with an upset.

High School On SI will continue covering Georgia high school football throughout the postseason, including playoff brackets, scores, rankings and state championship results.