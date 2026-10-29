Georgia High School Football Team Forfeits Three Wins, On Outside Of Playoff Projections

A Georgia high school football team sits outside the list of playoff qualifiers following the forfeit of three victories.

According to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Douglas County High School has been forced to forfeit three victories. The three wins came during the month of September when the Tigers used two ineligible players.

Douglas County will make no further appeals, the report states, taking the three wins off its record. They are now 2-6 on the season after entering the week 5-3.

Before the forfeits, the Tigers were ranked 18th in the Maxwell Ratings calculations, which are used to determine the 32 playoff qualifiers in Class 7A for Georgia high school football.

Now, Douglas County sits in 36th, outside of the qualifying group.

Three Wins By Douglas County Overturned To Losses For Breaking State Rules

Georgia High School Association Executive Director Tim Scott confirmed the decision made by the GHSA. The wins for the Tigers came against Douglass, Rome and Carver of Columbus.

Two players, both starters for the Tigers, appealed the decision by the GHSA. Only one, though, was granted his appeal.

Scott and the GHSA ruled that the player in question did not make a legal move into the new school district upon transferring, deeming him ineligible. He played in all three games for Douglas County.

Tigers Have Two More Games Remaining To Improve Playoff Positioning

Two weeks remain in the regular season for the Tigers. They have a home game with Chapel Hill on Friday night followed by a trip to Westlake next Friday to conclude the regular season.

Coming into the week, Douglas County had won back-to-back games. They scored a 27-24 victory over East Coweta after falling to Carrolton, the No. 2 team in the High School On SI Georgia Top 25, and topped Northgate last week, 40-3.

Wide receiver Jeremiah Mathis has over 600 yards and 41 receptions with three touchdowns in seven games to lead the Tigers. Janarious Barner is the leading rusher, as both Trey Byrd and Cameron Anderson have thrown over 60 passes each with 14 combined touchdowns and more than 1,200 passing yards.

Douglas County Defense Features Two Top Prospects

The Douglas County defense features David Parson, Steven McClendon and Justin Weeks. All three have double-digit tackle-for-loss totals, with McClendon recording 13 quarterback sacks and Weeks 10.

McClendon holds over 30 offers to NCAA Division I programs, including Georgia, Arkansas and Auburn. Weeks has committed to Georgia Tech after earning 28 offers, including Georgia Tech, Arkansas and Colorado.