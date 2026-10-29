Melissa vs. McKinney North Football Live Stream: How to Watch Texas High School Showdown Tonight

Two of North Texas' top Class 5A football teams collide Thursday, Oct. 29, when Melissa travels to face McKinney North in a late-season showdown with major implications for the District 5-5A Division I standings.

McKinney North enters the contest with an impressive 7-1 record, while Melissa is 5-3 after winning four consecutive games. Both teams are 4-1 in district play, making Thursday's matchup particularly important as the UIL football playoffs approach.

The Bulldogs have enjoyed a remarkably consistent season, while the Cardinals have emerged as one of the district's most explosive offensive teams.

Something will have to give when the two programs meet at McKinney ISD Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central, and fans can watch the game live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Melissa vs. McKinney North Football

What: Melissa Cardinals (5-3) at McKinney North Bulldogs (7-1)

When: Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026

Kickoff: 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET

Where: McKinney ISD Stadium, McKinney, Texas

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Melissa vs. McKinney North Football on the NFHS Network

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Melissa Brings Four-Game Winning Streak Into Showdown

Melissa may have three losses on its record, but the Cardinals have been among the hottest teams in North Texas over the past month.

After falling to Frisco Lone Star 35-30 on Sept. 25, Melissa has rattled off four consecutive victories, scoring 234 points during that stretch.

The Cardinals opened October with a 76-13 victory over Frisco Heritage, followed by a 70-0 rout of Frisco Centennial.

They then survived a much tighter contest against Frisco Reedy, winning 41-35, before rolling past Frisco Lebanon Trail 47-6 last Friday.

Those four victories have featured an average of 58.5 points per game, an indication of how dangerous Melissa's offense has become.

The Cardinals have scored 377 points in eight games this season, averaging more than 47 per contest.

Their offensive production will be tested against a McKinney North team that has been difficult to beat throughout the fall.

A victory Thursday would give Melissa its fifth consecutive win and move the Cardinals ahead of McKinney North in the district standings.

McKinney North Looks to Protect Its Home Field

McKinney North has put together an outstanding season, winning seven of its first eight games and positioning itself for a strong postseason run.

The Bulldogs' only loss came against Frisco Reedy in a closely contested game decided by three points.

Otherwise, McKinney North has demonstrated the consistency necessary to compete near the top of a challenging district.

One of the Bulldogs' biggest offensive weapons has been running back Jeremiah "Bear" Tabor, who entered the week with 1,132 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

Tabor's production gives McKinney North a proven playmaker capable of controlling the tempo and putting pressure on opposing defenses.

Against Melissa, the Bulldogs will need to balance their offensive attack with the challenge of slowing a Cardinals team that has scored at least 41 points in each of its last four games.

Playing at McKinney ISD Stadium provides an additional advantage for the Bulldogs, who will look to deliver another statement performance in front of their home fans.

District 5-5A Division I Standings at Stake

Thursday's game carries more significance than an ordinary late-season matchup.

Melissa and McKinney North enter tied at 4-1 in district play, making their head-to-head meeting important for positioning as the regular season winds down.

Both teams have already established themselves as postseason contenders, but the outcome could help determine where they finish in the district standings.

For Melissa, the challenge is to sustain an offensive surge that has produced four straight victories.

For McKinney North, the objective is to protect its home field, lean on a productive rushing attack and continue a seven-win season.

The matchup also features an intriguing contrast between Melissa's high-scoring offense and McKinney North's ability to win consistently.

With playoff football approaching, Thursday provides both programs with an opportunity to demonstrate their championship credentials.

High School On SI will continue covering Texas high school football throughout the regular season and UIL playoffs, including rankings, playoff brackets and championship results.