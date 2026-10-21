Vote: Who Is the Georgia High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 15-17)

Week 9 gave us two running backs with 300+ yards, a quarterback who completed 16 of 17 passes and threw five touchdowns, and a defensive lineman who somehow collected eight tackles for loss in a shutout.

Then there was Newton’s Braylon Miller, who caught a touchdown, threw two more, and returned an interception 80 yards for another score, helping the Rams erase a 24-7 deficit against Grayson. Sometimes a repeat appearance is unavoidable.

Each week during the high school sports season, High School On SI will gather Georgia football's best performances with help from fans, readers, and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for Georgia High School Football Player of the Week for Oct. 15-17. Voting closes Sunday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Athlete of the Week post.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: George Attallah, DE, Chattahoochee High.

Braylon Miller, ATH, Newton

Miller caught three passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, completed both for 94 yards and two scores, and returned an interception 80 yards for another touchdown as Newton rallied from 17 points down to beat Grayson 38-27.

Javarris Warner, RB, Troup

Warner rushed for 341 yards and three touchdowns as Troup defeated Baldwin 63-32. He also ran for a 99-yard touchdown in one of the region's biggest games of the week.

Micah Joyner, QB, Dougherty

Joyner completed 19 of 27 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another 145 yards as Dougherty stunned previously unbeaten Cairo 26-23. The Trojans entered the night as a 29-point underdog.

Win Garmany, QB, Dade County

Garmany completed 16 of 17 passes for 356 yards and three touchdowns and added two rushing scores in Dade County’s 54-14 victory over Chattooga.

Bradley Stephens, RB, Dunwoody

Stephens rushed for 276 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries and caught four passes for another 66 yards as Dunwoody defeated Shiloh 28-19. The performance also pushed him past 1,000 rushing yards this season and 2,000 career rushing yards.

Reante Byrd, RB, Hephzibah

Byrd rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries and added a 63-yard touchdown reception as Hephzibah defeated Westside-Augusta 34-24.

Hudson Hill, WR, Prince Avenue Christian

Hill caught five passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns in Prince Avenue Christian’s 56-7 victory over Athens Academy. That’s more than 50 yards per reception.

Marco Huff, RB/LB, Commerce

Huff rushed for 166 yards and four touchdowns while adding two sacks on defense as Commerce defeated Rabun County 28-7.

Dawson Jacobs, DL, Blessed Trinity

Jacobs recorded seven solo tackles, two assists and seven tackles for loss as Blessed Trinity held St. Pius to just 15 total yards in a 49-7 victory.

Maurice van de Loo, DL, Providence Christian

Van de Loo finished with nine tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and two quarterback hurries in Providence Christian’s 14-0 shutout of Oglethorpe County. He also blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown.

Who Gets Your Vote?

Vote below for the High School On SI Georgia Football Player of the Week for Week 9.