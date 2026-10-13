Vote: Who Is the Georgia High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 8-10)

Week 8 gave us a school-record 421-yard rushing night, seven touchdowns from one running back, a quarterback who threw six touchdowns before halftime, and enough two-way stat lines to make position labels feel increasingly optional.

Each week during the high school sports season, High School On SI will gather the best performances in Georgia football with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for Georgia High School Football Player of the Week for Oct. 8-10. Voting closes Sunday, Oct. 18 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Athlete of the Week post.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Duke Collins, WR/DB, Stephens County

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Jayden Johnson, RB, Stephenson

Johnson set a school record with 421 rushing yards and scored four touchdowns on 38 carries as Stephenson held off Greater Atlanta Christian 38-35. Two of his scores came in the fourth quarter as the Jaguars built the lead they needed to survive.

Dylan Johnson, RB, Pierce County

Johnson rushed for 273 yards and six touchdowns on 19 carries and added a 47-yard touchdown reception in Pierce County’s 56-17 victory over Tattnall County. Seven trips to the end zone earn you another appearance on this list.

Nick Archer, RB, Carrollton

Archer rushed for a school-record 325 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries as unbeaten Carrollton defeated Douglas County 62-24. His night helped the Trojans turn a seven-point halftime lead into another convincing win.

Curtis Hurt, DB/QB, B.E.S.T. Academy

Hurt finished with 22 tackles, including two for loss, forced three fumbles, and intercepted a pass in B.E.S.T. Academy’s 36-20 victory over Manchester. He also rushed for a touchdown and threw another, just in case the defensive stat line wasn’t enough.

George Atallah, DE, Chattahoochee

Atallah recorded 11 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and two quarterback pressures in Chattahoochee’s 26-20 win over Northview. He also forced and recovered a fumble, blocked a field goal and blocked a punt.

Gabe Thompson-Fields, WR/DB, East Paulding

Thompson-Fields caught a touchdown pass, made nine solo tackles and intercepted two passes in East Paulding’s 42-9 victory over Chapel Hill. He returned one of those interceptions 70 yards for another touchdown.

Trace Washington, RB/LB, Sequoyah

Washington rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and added a 32-yard reception in Sequoyah’s 47-17 win over Kell. On defense, he contributed 12 tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.

Bryson Cole, RB/LB, Fannin County

Cole rushed for 312 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries as Fannin County escaped Gordon Lee with a 35-34 victory. He also recorded 14 tackles on defense in a true two-way workload.

Charlie Baxter, QB, Christian Heritage

Baxter threw for 292 yards and six touchdowns while playing only the first half of Christian Heritage’s 48-6 victory over Gordon Central.

Trenton Gurley, QB, Lovejoy

Gurley completed 13 of 20 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns and added another score himself as Lovejoy rolled past Morrow 41-6.

Who Gets Your Vote?

Vote below for the High School on SI Georgia Football Player of the Week for Week 8.