Vote: Who Was the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 8-10)

We're already halfway through high school football season in Pennsylvania, and there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 8-10.

Milton Area's Paxton Humphrey threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns, Schuylkill Haven's Colton Reber rushed for nearly 300 yards and three scores, and Pittston Area's Lucas Lo Presto had over 150 receiving yards.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Pennsylvania Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratualtions to last week's winner: Chase Sukanick of Northwestern Lehigh.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 18. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Paxton Humphrey, Milton

Humphrey, a freshman quarterback, completed 19 of 31 passes for 336 yards and 3 touchdowns in Milton's dominant 51-0 shutout victory over Central Columbia.

Colton Reber, Schuylkill Haven

Reber, a senior running back, had 18 carries for 283 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Schuylkill Haven's 48-20 win over Shenandoah Valley.

Lucas Lo Presto, Pittston Area

Lo Presto hauled in nine catches for 154 receiving yards and a touchdown in Pittston Area's 41-22 victory over Crestwood.

Sebastian Williams, Bishop McDevitt

Williams went 13-of-17 for 339 passing yards and six touchdowns in Bishop McDevitt's 47-14 win over Altoona.

Rocco Reifer, Moshannon Valley

Reifer, a senior running back, rushed for 207 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in Moshannon Valley's 60-7 blowout victory over Curwensville.

Jamin Ilgenfritz, Central York

Ilgenfritz went 11-of-17 for 299 passing yards and three touchdowns in Central York's 70-31 win over New Oxford.

Nasir Collins, Mount Union

Collins, a senior, rushed for an impressive 349 yards and five touchdowns on 12 carries, and threw a passing score in Mount Union's 46-15 victory over Juniata Valley.

Owen Herrick, Central Catholic

Herrick, a junior quarterback and Illinois commit, completed 10 of 11 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in Central Catholic's 42-0 shutout win over North Allegheny.

Connor Bissinger, Northeastern

Bissinger, a senior wide receiver, hauled in five catches for 179 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Northeastern's 53-13 victory over Kennard-Dale.

Brayden Cavanaugh, Shamokin Area

Cavanaugh, a junior linebacker, recorded two interceptions and a pick-six in Shamokin Area's 48-13 win over Williamsport.

Jason Klokis, Mount Carmel

Klokis registered 13 tackles, seven solo stops, a tackle for loss, and a QB hurry in Mount Carmel's 35-14 victory over Montoursville.

Titus Brown, Susquehanna Township

Brown, a sophomore linebacker, had 11 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, and a touchdown in Susquehanna Township's 47-7 win over East Pennsboro.