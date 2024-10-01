Vote: Who should be the North Georgia high school football Player of the Week? (10/1/2024)
As the 2024 Georgia high school football season pushes forward so do we with our tracking of the state's top performances with our weekly list of nominees for North Georgia High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Deuce Smith of Grayson.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Gerritt Kemp, Hebron Christian
Lions senior Gerritt Kemp did it on both sides of the ball Saturday afternoon in a big 66-7 win over East Jackson. He hauled in a touchdown pass while playing receiver in the first half, and intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown in the second half.
Jerome Bettis, Woodward Academy
War Eagles senior wide receiver Jerome Bettis came up big in their 44-0 shutout of Arabia Mountain. He caught five passes for 112 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Demetrius MJ Dowdy, Winder Barrow
Bulldoggs junior running back MJ Dowdy had himself a day in a 57-43 win over Habersham Central. He carried the ball 28 times for 347 yards and scored five touchdowns in the win.
Jayden Barr, Eastside
Eagles senior running back Jayden Barr came up big in their 37-7 win over Madison County. He carried the ball nine times for 175 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
DJ Bourdeaux, Douglas County
Tigers junior quarterback DJ Bourdeaux was dominant in their 47-14 win over Columbia. He completed 20 of his 24 pass attempts for 324 yards and tossed four touchdown passes in the win.
Peyton Groce, Gordon Lee
Trojans junior running back Peyton couldn’t be stopped in their 42-28 win over Chattooga. He carried the ball 24 times for 230 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
CJ Gray, Temple
Breman had no answer for Tigers senior running back CJ Gray in their meeting last Friday night. He carried the ball 23 times for 182 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Ben Brown, Wesleyan
Wolves senior quarterback Ben Brown was dominant in their 52-7 win over Mount Pisgah. He completed eight of his 14 pass attempts for 252 yards and tossed five touchdowns in the win.
Benjamin Plemons, Chestatee
War Eagles junior running back Benjamin Plemons made the most of his carries in a 56-0 win over Chestatee. He carried the ball six times for 137 yards - including a 76 yard rush - and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Reid Giles, Rabun County
Wildcats junior running back Reid Giles was dominant in their 50-14 win over Providence Christian Academy. He was a workhorse, carrying the ball 26 times for 202 yards to pair with a touchdown in the win.
Weston Taylor, Cambridge
Bears senior quarterback Weston Taylor turned in a great performance in a 31-20 win over East Coweta. He completed 18 of 26 for 249 yards and tossed three touchdowns in the win.
RJ Knapp, Jackson County
Panthers junior quarterback RJ Knapp was simply dominant in their 48-10 blowout of Alcovy. The lefty was 14 of 16 for 176 yards and five touchdowns through the air, and he added a 6th touchdown on the ground to pair with 47 yards rushing.
Gavin Markey, Jefferson
Dragons senior quarterback Gavin Markey did it with both his arm and legs in their 49-7 win over West Hall. He was a perfect 7-for-7 for 100 yards and a touchdown through the air, and added 100 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the win.
Andrew Beard, Prince Avenue Christian
Wolverines sophomore running back Andrew Beard was dominant in their 43-21 win over Hart County. He carried the ball 21 times for 152 yards and scored a touchdown in the win.