Blue Jays vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, June 19

The Chicago Cubs open up a three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays with a Friday matinee at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have won two straight series to get back over .500, and the Blue Jays are looking to stay hot after sweeping the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Cubs on Friday, June 19.

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays -1.5 (+178)

Cubs +1.5 (-219)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +104

Cubs -125

Total

7.0 (Over -120/Under -101)

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (4-4, 3.41 ERA)

Cubs: Ben Brown (3-2, 1.74 ERA)

Kevin Gausman got back on track with seven one-run innings against the Yankees last time out. This came after allowing four runs in each of his previous two starts.

Ben Brown has found something this season in Chicago. He has allowed 6 ER in 36.1 IP (1.49 ERA) in seven starts since joining the rotation.

Blue Jays vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, MARQ

Blue Jays record: 37-38

Cubs record: 39-36

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Ben Brown UNDER 1.5 Earned Runs (-103)

Ben Brown has allowed multiple runs in just one of his seven starts this season, and that came exactly one month ago against the Brewers. Since then, he’s allowed just three runs in 23.1 innings.

The Blue Jays may be on a three-game winning streak, but they have only scored seven runs in their last two games.

Blue Jays vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

This is a good pitching matchup and the wind isn’t blowing out at Wrigley this afternoon.

While the Cubs have been able to pile up some runs recently, going up against Gausman should slow them down a bit.

I’ll take the UNDER this afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Pick: UNDER 7 (-101)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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