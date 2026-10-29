Top High School Basketball Recruits Unite for Ta'Quan Zimmerman's Elite 20 Invitational

Some of the nation's top high school girls basketball prospects came together for the 2026 Ta'Quan Zimmerman Elite 20 Invitational, but the event was about more than showcasing future college stars.

Headlined by Kaleena Smith and Tatianna Griffin, two of the nation's highest-ranked girls basketball recruits, the invitational brought together standout boys and girls players to compete while promoting a message of respect and inclusion.

The event's central theme, "Be A Baller Not A Bully," encouraged athletes to recognize the influence they have on younger players and use their growing platforms to make a difference.

For Zimmerman, who founded the invitational, that combination of basketball talent and personal responsibility is what makes the event meaningful.

"What made this group so special was bringing together the highest-ranked group we've ever had at the Ta'Quan Zimmerman Elite 20 Invitational, including players ranked No. 1 overall, around a purpose bigger than themselves," Zimmerman said.

"Despite the rankings, recognition and demands on their time, they humbled themselves, made time in their busy schedules and showed up to positively impact other young people. That speaks to their character, and it means a lot to me."

Kaleena Smith, Tatianna Griffin Headline Elite 20 Field

Smith and Griffin were among the biggest names participating in the 2026 invitational.

Smith has been identified by ESPN as the No. 1 prospect in the girls Class of 2027, while Griffin has held the top position in the Class of 2028.

Other notable participants included Malachi Jordan, Lewis Uvwo and Jezelle "GG" Banks, who has committed to South Carolina and head coach Dawn Staley.

The event brought together athletes with significant recruiting attention, offering an opportunity to compete against other nationally recognized prospects.

But Zimmerman wanted the players to leave with something beyond another basketball experience.

He challenged them to consider how their words, actions and social media presence can influence the next generation.

For Griffin, the message connected directly to her understanding of what makes a successful athlete.

"The message 'Be A Baller Not A Bully' means a lot to me because I believe being a great athlete is about more than what you do on the court," Griffin said. "It's about how you treat people, how you carry yourself, and the example you set for others."

Griffin hopes younger athletes, particularly girls, recognize that confidence and ambition can coexist with kindness and humility.

"To me, real greatness is not just measured by how many points you score, but by the positive impact you have on others," she said.

Kaleena Smith Wants to Inspire Overlooked Players

Smith sees her growing basketball profile as an opportunity to encourage players who may not fit the traditional physical expectations of the sport.

"I have always wanted to use my platform to inspire the smaller guards and smaller players that get looked over," Smith said. "Sometimes, it just takes one of us to step out and prove that we are capable of being special as well."

Her message reflects one of the invitational's broader themes: talented athletes can help others develop confidence by sharing their own experiences.

Kevin Savage III offered a similar perspective.

"'Be A Baller Not A Bully' means to me as being a leader and treating everyone with respect because you never know what someone is going through," Savage said.

Savage, who has faced challenges as a smaller guard, hopes his persistence encourages younger athletes to continue pursuing their goals.

Jordan also welcomed the opportunity to compete against some of the nation's top prospects while supporting the event's mission.

"It's always great to go and compete against some of the best in the country," Jordan said. "However when you're doing it for a purpose, it means so much more."

Jordan pointed to peer pressure, social media and the expectations placed on young athletes as reasons the anti-bullying message matters.

Elite 20 MVP King Kendrick Emphasizes Leadership

For event MVP King Kendrick, the responsibility of being a highly regarded basketball prospect extends beyond performance on the court.

"I want them to understand that who you are as a person matters just as much as who you are as a player," Kendrick said.

Kendrick hopes younger fans recognize the importance of character, attitude and how they treat others.

"At the end of the day, basketball won't define your whole life, but the person you become and the impact you have on others will always matter."

Coach AunDre Cummings echoed that message, emphasizing the sense of community surrounding the invitational.

"Being a baller not a bully means to impact beyond basketball and use this platform to promote unity," Cummings said. "It's a happy place for all."

NBA Champion Mario Chalmers Supports Invitational

The event also attracted prominent figures with professional sports experience.

Two-time NBA champion Mario Chalmers served as head coach of Team Impact, bringing his basketball background to the sidelines while supporting Zimmerman's anti-bullying initiative.

"What made me want to participate is I'm always trying to find a way to stay connected to basketball and help out," Chalmers said. "Ta' has a good concept and a good message behind what he is doing."

Former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress attended with his daughter, Giovanna, and praised the experience.

"Not only a great experience for myself, but for the kids," Burress said.

He also described the event as featuring "the best competition in the country!"

Burress expressed interest in returning and encouraged Zimmerman to continue his work.

"Ta'Quan keep inspiring!" he said.

Could the Elite 20 Invitational Move to Miami in 2027?

Zimmerman is already exploring the event's next chapter.

According to Zimmerman, an opportunity is developing to bring the Elite 20 Invitational to Miami in 2027 through a potential partnership with Chalmers.

No finalized agreement or event details were provided.

As the invitational grows, Zimmerman wants its anti-bullying mission to remain central to the experience.

He hopes participants will carry the message into their schools, communities and online interactions.

"These are young athletes who already have tons of people watching them, wearing their jerseys and wanting to follow in their footsteps," Zimmerman said. "Their basketball talent gets everyone's attention, but what they do with that attention can have an even greater impact."

For Zimmerman, the invitational's success will ultimately be measured by more than the caliber of its participants.

"You don't have to wait until you're a professional athlete to make a difference," he said. "You have that power right now."

And that is the legacy he hopes to establish.

"If one kid feels safer, more accepted or more confident because one of these athletes spoke up," Zimmerman said, "that's a meaningful part of this event's legacy."