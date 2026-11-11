Hawaii High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The 2026 Hawaii high school football state championship brackets are officially set, with 16 teams competing across three divisions for the opportunity to finish the season as state champions.

The Hawaii High School Athletic Association announced the brackets for the Hawaii Army National Guard Football State Championships, with postseason games beginning Friday, Nov. 13, and continuing through Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Open Division features four of Hawaii's premier football programs, with top-seeded Kapolei facing Kahuku and second-seeded Kamehameha Kapalama meeting Mililani in a semifinal doubleheader Friday at John Kauinana Stadium.

The two winners will advance to the Open Division state championship Nov. 21 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on the University of Hawaii at Manoa campus.

Division I and Division II begin their tournaments Saturday, Nov. 14, with two first-round games apiece.

Waipahu and Kapaa earned the top two seeds and first-round byes in Division I, while Kamehameha Maui and Waimea received the same distinction in Division II.

The Division I and Division II championship games will be played Nov. 28 at Mililani High School.

Here is a division-by-division look at the official Hawaii high school football playoff brackets, including opening-round matchups, seeds, game times, locations and championship dates.

Hawaii Open Division High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Open Division tournament features Kapolei, Kahuku, Kamehameha Kapalama and Mililani, with the four teams competing for Hawaii's highest-level state football championship.

Top-seeded Kapolei will face Kahuku in the opening semifinal Friday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m. Hawaii time.

The matchup brings together two prominent Oahu programs with a state championship berth at stake.

Kapolei enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed, while Kahuku advances into the state championship field following its league postseason.

The second semifinal features No. 2 Kamehameha Kapalama against Mililani at 7:30 p.m.

Both games will be played at John Kauinana Stadium on the Mililani High School campus.

The winners will advance to the Open Division championship game Nov. 21.

Open Division Semifinals — Friday, Nov. 13

No. 1 Kapolei vs. Kahuku — 4 p.m., John Kauinana Stadium, Mililani

No. 2 Kamehameha Kapalama vs. Mililani — 7:30 p.m., John Kauinana Stadium, Mililani

Open Division State Championship — Saturday, Nov. 21

The semifinal winners will meet at 6 p.m. at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

The championship game will determine Hawaii's 2026 Open Division state champion.

Hawaii Division I High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Division I tournament features six teams competing for the state championship, with Waipahu and Kapaa earning the top two seeds and first-round byes.

Waipahu enters as the No. 1 seed and will host its semifinal matchup Friday, Nov. 20.

The Marauders will face the winner of Saturday's first-round game between No. 4 Damien and No. 5 Baldwin.

That matchup is scheduled for Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Edward "Skippa" Diaz Stadium on the Farrington High School campus.

The other first-round game features No. 3 Kamehameha Hawaii hosting Aiea at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The winner will advance to face No. 2 Kapaa in the semifinals Nov. 21.

Kapaa will host its semifinal at the Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex.

Division I First-Round Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 3 Kamehameha Hawaii vs. Aiea — 6 p.m., Kamehameha Schools Hawaii

No. 4 Damien vs. No. 5 Baldwin — 7:30 p.m., Edward "Skippa" Diaz Stadium, Farrington High School

First-round byes: No. 1 Waipahu and No. 2 Kapaa.

Division I Semifinal Matchups

Friday, Nov. 20

No. 1 Waipahu vs. Damien-Baldwin winner — 7 p.m., Waipahu High School

Saturday, Nov. 21

No. 2 Kapaa vs. Kamehameha Hawaii-Aiea winner — 2:30 p.m., Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex, Kapaa

Division I State Championship — Saturday, Nov. 28

The semifinal winners will meet at 7:30 p.m. at John Kauinana Stadium at Mililani High School.

Hawaii Division II High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Division II tournament also features six teams, with Kamehameha Maui and Waimea earning the top two seeds and first-round byes.

Kamehameha Maui enters as the No. 1 seed and will begin its postseason in the semifinals Nov. 20.

The Warriors will face the winner of the opening-round matchup between No. 4 Kalaheo and No. 5 PAC-5.

Kalaheo and PAC-5 will meet Saturday, Nov. 14, at 4 p.m. at Edward "Skippa" Diaz Stadium at Farrington High School.

The second first-round matchup features No. 3 Honokaa hosting Kaiser at 6 p.m. Saturday on Hawaii Island.

The winner advances to face No. 2 Waimea in the semifinals Nov. 21.

Waimea will host its semifinal at Hanapepe Stadium on Kauai.

Division II First-Round Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 14

No. 4 Kalaheo vs. No. 5 PAC-5 — 4 p.m., Edward "Skippa" Diaz Stadium, Farrington High School

No. 3 Honokaa vs. Kaiser — 6 p.m., Honokaa High School

First-round byes: No. 1 Kamehameha Maui and No. 2 Waimea.

Division II Semifinal Matchups

Friday, Nov. 20

No. 1 Kamehameha Maui vs. Kalaheo-PAC-5 winner — 6 p.m., Kanaiaupuni Stadium, Kamehameha Maui

Saturday, Nov. 21

No. 2 Waimea vs. Honokaa-Kaiser winner — 2:30 p.m., Hanapepe Stadium

Division II State Championship — Saturday, Nov. 28

The semifinal winners will meet at 4 p.m. at John Kauinana Stadium at Mililani High School.

When Are the 2026 Hawaii High School Football State Championships?

The HHSAA will crown three state football champions over two weekends in November.

The Open Division championship will be played Nov. 21 at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

The Division I and Division II championship games will follow Nov. 28 at Mililani High School.

Saturday, Nov. 21 — Open Division Championship

6 p.m. — Open Division championship, Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu

Saturday, Nov. 28 — Division I and Division II Championships

4 p.m. — Division II championship, John Kauinana Stadium, Mililani

7:30 p.m. — Division I championship, John Kauinana Stadium, Mililani

All kickoff times are Hawaii Standard Time.

What's Next in the Hawaii High School Football Playoffs?

The state championship tournaments begin Friday, Nov. 13, with the Open Division semifinals.

Kapolei and Kahuku will meet in the first game, followed by Kamehameha Kapalama against Mililani.

The Division I and Division II tournaments begin Saturday, Nov. 14, with four first-round games.

Waipahu, Kapaa, Kamehameha Maui and Waimea will join the postseason the following weekend after receiving first-round byes.

The Open Division champion will be crowned Nov. 21, followed by the Division I and Division II champions Nov. 28.

High School On SI will continue updating the Hawaii high school football playoff brackets with final scores, semifinal results and state championship matchups throughout November.