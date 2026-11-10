Hawaii High School Football Elite 12 State Rankings (Nov. 9, 2026)

The Hawaii high school football postseason delivered three more league champions over the past week, with Kapolei, Waipahu and Kalaheo each earning hardware while strengthening their positions heading into the state tournament.

For the second time this season, Kapolei got the best of Mililani in the OIA Open Division championship game by a score of 29-10. Waipahu, meanwhile, rolled past 'Aiea 42-7 to capture the OIA Division I title, while Kalaheo defeated Kaiser 27-13 to win the Division II championship.

The HHSAA state tournament begins Friday, Nov. 13, with Kapolei facing Kahuku and Mililani taking on Kamehameha Kapalama in the Open Division semifinals. The Division I and II tournaments will then get under way on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Here is the latest High School On SI Hawaii Elite 12.

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1. Kapolei

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Kapolei 29, Mililani 10

Loss(es): Campbell, 17-14

Kapolei put an exclamation point on its OIA Open Division campaign, knocking off Mililani 29-10 to claim the championship and finish its league schedule on top. The Hurricanes now turn their attention to the HHSAA Open Division semifinals, where they will face Kahuku on Nov. 13.

2. Mililani

Record: 9-2

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Kapolei 29, Mililani 10

Loss(es): Kapolei, 25-7; Kapolei, 29-10

Mililani couldn't solve Kapolei for a second time this season, falling 29-10 in the OIA Open Division championship game after previously losing to the Hurricanes during the regular season. The Trojans still have a major opportunity ahead, as they host Kamehameha Kapalama in the other Open Division semifinal Nov. 13.

3. Waipahu

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Waipahu 42, 'Aiea 7

Loss(es): Kapolei, 50-15

Waipahu continued its impressive postseason run by overpowering 'Aiea 42-7 to capture the OIA Division I championship. The Marauders now have a week off before opening their state tournament run as the top seed, with a semifinal matchup scheduled for Nov. 20.

4. Kahuku

Record: 8-5

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Kahuku 35, Campbell 18

Loss(es): Junipero Serra (Calif.), 28-21; St. John Bosco (Calif.), 49-13; Mililani, 28-6; Kapolei, 42-35; Mililani, 26-15

Kahuku earned the OIA's remaining Open Division state tournament berth with a 35-18 victory over Campbell, giving the Red Raiders a chance to make another run at a state championship. That opportunity begins with a difficult assignment against top-seeded Kapolei in the state semifinals Nov. 13.

5. Campbell

Record: 7-5

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Kahuku 35, Campbell 18

Loss(es): Waipahu, 40-17; Mililani, 35-30; Kahuku, 24-21; Kapolei, 30-0; Kahuku, 35-18

Campbell's bid to return to the state tournament came up short, as the defending state champions fell 35-18 to Kahuku in the OIA third-place game. The Sabers finish their OIA campaign outside the Open Division state field after a season that included several difficult matchups against the state's top programs.

6. Kapa'a

Record: 7-1-1

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): San Clemente (Calif.), 23-8

Kapa'a was idle as the Warriors continued preparing for their next postseason challenge after a strong regular season. The Warriors earned the No. 2 seed in the Division I state tournament and will open their bracket in the semifinals Nov. 21, facing the winner of Kamehameha Hawaii and 'Aiea.

7. Kamehameha Kapalama

Record: 5-5

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Orem (Utah), 16-7; Kahuku, 13-5; Kapolei, 8-0; Campbell, 16-7; Punahou, 9-6 (OT)

Kamehameha Kapalama was idle following its narrow overtime loss to Punahou, but the Warriors still have an opportunity to make noise in the postseason. They will meet Mililani in the HHSAA Open Division semifinals Nov. 13, with a spot in the state championship game for the second straight season on the line.

8. Punahou

Record: 3-6-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Kahuku, 16-10; Kapolei, 14-0; Kamehameha Kapalama, 16-6; Cardinal

Newman (Calif.), 22-21; St. Louis, 13-3; Kamehameha Kapalama, 40-14

Punahou was idle after earning one of its biggest victories of the season, a 9-6 overtime decision over Kamehameha Kapalama. The Buffanblu remain at No. 8 after finishing their regular-season schedule with a result that should provide plenty of confidence heading into the offseason.

9. Konawaena

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Kamehameha Hawaii, 28-21

Konawaena's season has concluded as the Wildcats wrapped up another strong season despite missing out on the playoffs. The Wildcats stay at No. 9, having put together one of the state's better records while remaining competitive against some of the island's top programs.

10. Kalaheo

Record: 10-0

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Kalaheo 27, Kaiser 13

Loss(es): None

Kalaheo completed a perfect season against its OIA opponents by defeating Kaiser 27-13 in the Division II championship game. The Mustangs now move into the HHSAA Division II tournament, where they will face PAC-5 in the first round Nov. 14.

11. Kamehameha Hawaii

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Wai'anae, 22-16; Konawaena, 30-21

Kamehameha Hawaii was idle last week as the Warriors prepared for their Division I state tournament assignment. They will host 'Aiea on Nov. 14, with the winner advancing to a semifinal matchup against second-seeded Kapa'a.

12. 'Aiea

Record: 7-4

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Waipahu 42, 'Aiea 7

Loss(es): Waipahu, 49-21; Moanalua, 17-13; Wai'anae, 17-14; Waipahu, 42-7

For the second time this season, 'Aiea was unable to keep pace with Waipahu, this time in the OIA Division I championship game, falling 42-7. The Na Alii still have a state tournament opportunity ahead, traveling to face Kamehameha Hawaii in the Division I first round Nov. 14.

Final Analysis

Kapolei has the biggest trophy from the latest round of games, taking the OIA Open Division championship with another victory over Mililani. The Hurricanes now have a chance to carry that momentum into the state tournament, but the Nov. 13 matchup against Kahuku will be anything but automatic.

Waipahu also looks like a serious Division I contender after finishing its OIA championship run with a convincing win over 'Aiea. Meanwhile, Kalaheo's unbeaten season gives the Mustangs plenty of momentum as they enter the Division II bracket.

The next round brings a different kind of pressure. With state championship opportunities on the line across all three divisions, Hawaii's top teams are moving from league-title celebrations to even bigger potential prizes as the state championships get under way in the islands.