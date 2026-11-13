Vote: Who Was the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 5-7, 2026)

The latest week of Hawaii high school football featured plenty of standout individual performances, with quarterbacks, running backs and receivers all making their presence felt.

From eye-catching numbers through the air to explosive rushing performances including a championship-winning performance for top-ranked Kapolei in its 29-10 win over Mililani, this week's candidates made significant contributions to their teams. Several players helped power convincing victories, while others delivered impressive individual efforts despite coming up short on the scoreboard.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Hunter Fujikawa of Mililani

Ten players are in the running for this week's Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week honors.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT/8:59 p.m. HST Sunday, Nov. 15. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Jayse Braun, WR, Waipahu

Braun turned four receptions into 160 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Marauders roll to a 42-7 victory over 'Aiea. His big-play ability was on full display as he averaged 40 yards per catch.

Jake Garcia, QB, Waipahu

Garcia put together an outstanding performance under center, completing 13 of 20 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns in Waipahu's 42-7 win over 'Aiea. He helped lead an offense that had little trouble finding the end zone.

Wayne Kahula, RB, Kekaulike

Kahula was a workhorse for the Warriors, carrying the ball 22 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-13 victory over Kamehameha Maui. His production on the ground helped Kekaulike take control of the contest.

Chazz-Michael Kapahu, RB, Kapolei

Kapahu delivered one of the week's biggest rushing performances, piling up 245 yards and two touchdowns on just 18 carries in Kapolei's 29-10 victory over Mililani. He averaged an incredible 13.6 yards per carry while helping the Hurricanes take down one of the state's top programs.

Shaison Kupukaa, WR, Campbell

Kupukaa made the most of his opportunities, hauling in eight receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown in a 35-18 loss to Kahuku. Despite the defeat, he turned in a productive night against one of Hawaii's premier programs.

Kahekili Makekau, QB, Kamehameha Hawaii

Makekau was nearly flawless, completing an astounding 20 of 22 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-0 shutout victory over Konawaena. His 90.9 completion percentage highlighted a remarkable performance as the Warriors dominated on both sides of the ball.

Marquez Mellor, RB, Kalaheo

Mellor helped power Kalaheo to a 27-13 victory over Kaiser, rushing 29 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns. One of his scores covered 50 yards as he consistently found ways to make things happen on the ground.

Loch Moorman, QB, Kalaheo

Moorman completed 11 of 17 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown in Kalaheo's 27-13 win over Kaiser. He helped keep the Mustangs' offense moving while working alongside fellow candidate Mellor to secure the victory.

Tanoatoa Muskat, WR, Kamehameha Hawaii

Muskat made two receptions count in a big way, finishing with 103 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Kamehameha Hawaii's 42-0 victory over Konawaena. Both catches resulted in trips to the end zone as he provided a big-play complement to Makekau's spectacular passing performance.

Austin Vincent, RB, Honokaa

Vincent needed just four carries to rack up 110 yards and a touchdown in Honokaa's 41-12 victory over Hawaii Prep. Averaging 27.5 yards per carry, he made every opportunity count in a productive night for the Dragons.