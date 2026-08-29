Skip to main content
High School

Hawaii High School Football Final Scores - August 27-28

See the final scores from Thursday and Friday night's action.
Gary Adornato|
HiSports Radio

The 2026 Hawaii high school football season continued this week and High School On SI has all the scores from around the state, including teams ranked Hawaii's Elite 12.

Hawaii High School Football Final Scores - August 27-28

Thursday, Aug. 27

Kaimuki 26, Waialua 14

Liberty 7, Tafuna (American Soma) 0

Friday, Aug. 28

Campbell 48, Pine View 27

Hilo 33, Kea'au 0

Honokaa 66, Kealakehe 14

Kaiser 47, McKinley 7

Mililani 50, McClymonds 0

Moanalua 21, Radford 0

Oakridge 29, Damien 0

Pearl City 41, Castle 14

Wai'anae 47, Roosevelt 0

Waipahu 66, Farrington 0

Saturday, Aug. 29

Hawaii Prep at Waiakea, 11 a.m. HST

Westview at Iolani, 3:15 p.m. HST

Kamehameha at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m. HST

Nanakuli at Aiea, 6:30 p.m. HST

KS-Maui at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m. HST

Maui at Baldwin, 7 p.m. HST

Punahou at Kahuku, 7 p.m. HST

Kalani at Kalaheo, 7:30 p.m. HST

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.

Home/Hawaii