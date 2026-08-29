Hawaii High School Football Final Scores - August 27-28
The 2026 Hawaii high school football season continued this week and High School On SI has all the scores from around the state, including teams ranked Hawaii's Elite 12.
Hawaii High School Football Final Scores - August 27-28
Thursday, Aug. 27
Kaimuki 26, Waialua 14
Liberty 7, Tafuna (American Soma) 0
Friday, Aug. 28
Campbell 48, Pine View 27
Hilo 33, Kea'au 0
Honokaa 66, Kealakehe 14
Kaiser 47, McKinley 7
Mililani 50, McClymonds 0
Moanalua 21, Radford 0
Oakridge 29, Damien 0
Pearl City 41, Castle 14
Wai'anae 47, Roosevelt 0
Waipahu 66, Farrington 0
Saturday, Aug. 29
Hawaii Prep at Waiakea, 11 a.m. HST
Westview at Iolani, 3:15 p.m. HST
Kamehameha at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m. HST
Nanakuli at Aiea, 6:30 p.m. HST
KS-Maui at Lahainaluna, 7 p.m. HST
Maui at Baldwin, 7 p.m. HST
Punahou at Kahuku, 7 p.m. HST
Kalani at Kalaheo, 7:30 p.m. HST
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.