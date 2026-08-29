Utah High School Football Final Scores - August 28
The Utah high school football season is underway, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
Utah High School Football Final Scores - August 28
Alta 49, Granger 0
American Fork 28, Timpview 26
American Leadership Academy 31, White Pine 0
Beaver 50, Emery 40
Bingham 42, Timpanogos 0
Bonneville 21, Wasatch 16
Bountiful 36, Syracuse 33
Box Elder 31, Highland 19
Campbell 48, Pine View 27
Canyon View 42, South Sevier 20
Carbon 42, Juan Diego Catholic 37
Cedar 10, Snow Canyon 6
Corner Canyon 49, Fremont 0
Crimson Cliffs 42, Cedar Valley 7
Duchesne 73, Ignacio 0
Enterprise 35, Milford 0
Evanston 46, Ben Lomond 12
Grantsville 47, Manti 46
Gunnison Valley 43, Grand County 6
Herriman 55, West Jordan 7
Highland 45, Viewmont 30
Hillcrest 51, Cottonwood 0
Hurricane 49, Murray 21
Jordan 13, Deer Creek 10
Juab 34, South Summit 13
Layton 47, Clearfield 0
Layton Christian Academy 48, Kimberly 7
Lone Peak 45, Skyline 3
Maple Mountain 36, South Pasadena 14
Millard 44, Parowan 21
Monticello 57, Water Canyon 20
Morgan 35, Park City 0
Mountain Crest 28, Logan 26
Mountain View 22, Union 19
North Sanpete 21, Delta 14
North Sevier 48, Judge Memorial Catholic 15
North Summit 28, Rich 20
Northridge 28, Dixie 16
Panguitch 52, Monument Valley 14
Payson 46, Kearns 0
Pleasant Grove 27, Green Canyon 23
Rangely 60, Altamont 14
Richfield 48, Deseret Peak 0
Ridgeline 52, Brighton 24
Rigby 27, Farmington 16
Salem Hills 14, Desert Hills 12
San Juan 54, Kanab 7
Spanish Fork 31, Sky View 28
Springville 28, Provo 14
Stansbury 45, Woods Cross 28
Summit Academy 35, Buckeye 19
Tooele 30, Cyprus 28
Uintah 54, Taylorsville 7
West 21, Archbishop Riordan 13
West Field 6, Ogden 0
Westlake 14, Olympus 13
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.