Skip to main content
High School

Utah High School Football Final Scores - August 28

See final scores from Friday night's action
Gary Adornato|
American Fork picked up its first win of the 2026 Utah high school football season on Friday by edging Timpview, 28-26.
American Fork picked up its first win of the 2026 Utah high school football season on Friday by edging Timpview, 28-26. | Rene Morales

The Utah high school football season is underway, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

Utah High School Football Final Scores - August 28

Alta 49, Granger 0

American Fork 28, Timpview 26

American Leadership Academy 31, White Pine 0

Beaver 50, Emery 40

Bingham 42, Timpanogos 0

Bonneville 21, Wasatch 16

Bountiful 36, Syracuse 33

Box Elder 31, Highland 19

Campbell 48, Pine View 27

Canyon View 42, South Sevier 20

Carbon 42, Juan Diego Catholic 37

Cedar 10, Snow Canyon 6

Corner Canyon 49, Fremont 0

Crimson Cliffs 42, Cedar Valley 7

Duchesne 73, Ignacio 0

Enterprise 35, Milford 0

Evanston 46, Ben Lomond 12

Grantsville 47, Manti 46

Gunnison Valley 43, Grand County 6

Herriman 55, West Jordan 7

Highland 45, Viewmont 30

Hillcrest 51, Cottonwood 0

Hurricane 49, Murray 21

Jordan 13, Deer Creek 10

Juab 34, South Summit 13

Layton 47, Clearfield 0

Layton Christian Academy 48, Kimberly 7

Lone Peak 45, Skyline 3

Maple Mountain 36, South Pasadena 14

Millard 44, Parowan 21

Monticello 57, Water Canyon 20

Morgan 35, Park City 0

Mountain Crest 28, Logan 26

Mountain View 22, Union 19

North Sanpete 21, Delta 14

North Sevier 48, Judge Memorial Catholic 15

North Summit 28, Rich 20

Northridge 28, Dixie 16

Panguitch 52, Monument Valley 14

Payson 46, Kearns 0

Pleasant Grove 27, Green Canyon 23

Rangely 60, Altamont 14

Richfield 48, Deseret Peak 0

Ridgeline 52, Brighton 24

Rigby 27, Farmington 16

Salem Hills 14, Desert Hills 12

San Juan 54, Kanab 7

Spanish Fork 31, Sky View 28

Springville 28, Provo 14

Stansbury 45, Woods Cross 28

Summit Academy 35, Buckeye 19

Tooele 30, Cyprus 28

Uintah 54, Taylorsville 7

West 21, Archbishop Riordan 13

West Field 6, Ogden 0

Westlake 14, Olympus 13

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.

Home/Utah