Vote: Who Should Be Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 17, 2026)

Hurricane Lala dramatically reduced Hawaii's high school football schedule, but it couldn't stop some of the state's top players from delivering standout performances.

Four Mililani players make this week's High School On SI Player of the Week ballot after the Trojans rallied from a 24-14 halftime deficit to defeat Liberty of Henderson, Nevada, 31-24. Quarterback Hunter Fujikawa threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns, while Bless Cabrera-Hopkins caught eight passes for 148 yards and two scores.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Luke Shigeta of St. Louis.

Standouts from 'Iolani, Kamehameha Kapalama and PAC-5 also earned nominations during a weekend in which 10 games between island teams were canceled because of the storm.

Read about all of this week's nominees below, then cast your vote for the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT/8:59 p.m. HST Sunday, Aug. 23.

High School On SI

RB Jadon Anzai, 'Iolani

'Iolani trailed Edison of California, 27-0, before dominating the rest of the way. The Raiders outscored the Chargers, 27-14, the rest of the way, and while the deficit was too big to overcome, Anzai was one of the players putting up numbers that gave the Raiders some hope. He carried the ball 16 times for 81 yards and a touchdown to help the Raiders hang around.

WR Bless Cabrera-Hopkins, Mililani

With star wide receiver Zion White sidelined by injury, Mililani's Bless Cabrera-Hopkins stepped into the void. It proved to be a night to remember as the senior wideout caught eight passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Trojans rally for the win against a Liberty squad ranked No. 3 in last week's High School on SI Nevada rankings.

DB Taua Fonoti, Mililani

After a rough first half, Mililani's defense buckled down, holding Liberty scoreless in the second half. Fonoti played a big roll in the turnaround with nine tackles, including four solo stops and one for loss while forcing two fumbles and recovering one.

QB Hunter Fujikawa, Mililani

Hawaii's top Class of 2027 quarterback prospect made his first start in a Trojans' uniform a memorable one as he completed 20-of-34 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns. One of his biggest throws didn't reach the end zone, but the 35-yard strike to Cabrera-Hopkins did set up a 1-yard scoring dive by Toa Sam that proved to be the game-winner.

LB Iraia Manumaleuna, Kamehameha Kapalama

Manumaleuna was one of the stars for the Warriors with 10 tackles, including three for loss, in their 16-7 loss to Orem, Utah's Class 5A defending state champions.

DB Tauveve Sataraka, 'Iolani

With 'Iolani trailing Edison 27-0, it was Sataraka's 31-yard interception return for a touchdown that breathed life into a Raiders' rally that saw his team outscore the visitors from California, 27-14, down the stretch.

DL Trison Satele, Mililani

Along with fellow defender Fonoti, Satele's dominating presence helped stymie Liberty's offense in the second half. He made nine stops (five solo), including two tackles for loss while registering a quarterback hurry in Mililani's big win.

RB Maddox Sharrer, Kamehameha Kapalama

Sharrer did all he could to keep the chains moving for the Warriors' against Orem, accumulating 88 yards on 26 carries while scoring the team's only touchdown in a defensive slugfest.

WR/DB Avari Zion-Branch, PAC-5

Zion-Branch caught five passes for 77 yards while intercepting a pass on defense to help lead PAC-5 to a 14-8 win over Kalani.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.