Top 25 Nevada State Football Preseason Rankings: Bishop Gorman Is No. 1

Although the No. 1 spot in High School On SI’s Nevada state football rankings appears to be an open and shut case, there should be considerable movement throughout the season in the spots below. With games kicking off on Aug. 14, teams will soon stake their claims to the beauty of upward mobility.

1. BISHOP GORMAN

Gaels enter the 2026 season with a starting quarterback battle and a loaded early campaign that they hope will be enough to keep them in national championship contention deep into the fall when the schedule gets very ... well, uninteresting.

2. ARBOR VIEW

We know the Aggies will put up a lot of points as there's next-level talent across every skill spot. The question becomes whether the defense can improve upon last season's 30.2 points per game allowed.

3. LIBERTY

There's plenty of returning to talent to think this team can reach double-digit wins. If you like old-school football, it should be on full display here with a brutal ground game led by BYU-bound running back Ezra Sanelivi and a defense that returns several key players.

4. BISHOP MANOGUE

The Miners got supplanted by Spanish Springs last season as the Northern power. We think things revert in 2026, but how good can they be with last year's leading passer, rusher and receiver all gone? Still, WR Demari Stacker is a heckuva talent to build around. And the offensive line should be one of the very best in the state.

5. SPANISH SPRINGS

What can the Cougars do for an encore to last year's dream 13-0 season? Well, they can start by rebuilding as every key skill position spot must be replaced. Same can be said for almost all of the leading tacklers. With so many new faces, this could be the most important nonleague schedule in school history.

6. FAITH LUTHERAN

Fresh off a somewhat shocking run in the Class 5A playoffs, the Crusaders are looking to prove their late-season heroics were no fluke. There's enough returning production to make that point and it's going to pop off early with the season opener against Mater East.

7. SLOAN CANYON

Arguably the most up-and-coming program in an area full of them, the Pirates are looking to take another giant step after last season's 12-win campaign. The leading passer, rusher and receiver are all back. The overall talent continues to improve. Tougher schedule, though, so we'll see.

8. CENTENNIAL

Head coach DJ Campbell has the program going in the right direction. Minnesota-bound receiver Jayden Thomas is the big-play threat. Campbell brought in quarterback Blake Nadler to be what looks like the final piece. Season opener against Coronado will tell us a lot. The following two games versus Southern California opponents will tell us even more.

Two D1 commits headline Las Vegas area TOP 5 WR RANKINGS! https://t.co/mvFAkihgGu — Aram Tolegian 🇺🇸 🇦🇲 (@ChemicalAT) August 6, 2026

9. FOOTHILL

Quarterback Ryder Dobbs piloted the Falcons to a open division state playoffs berth where unfortunately they ran into Bishop Gorman. With Dobbs still under center, we know Foothill will score plenty of points with the question being how fast (or not) the defense gives them up.

10. MCQUEEN

Last year's state 4A champs will build around QB Ryder Tucker, who threw 33 TD compared to just two interceptions last season. But the rest of the skill spots are light on experience. There are plenty of experienced players back on defense, so not expecting a big drop off there.

11. MATER EAST

The talent is there to take another big step forward thanks to the return of quarterback James Monaghan IV and some key transfers.

12. CHURCHILL COUNTY

The receivers, with Maxton Richardson and Calin Anderson both back, have to lead the way early.

13. MOAPA VALLEY

Running back Briggs Hickman, a 1,000-yard rusher in 2025, is the headliner of an offense that also returns quarterback Kamden Drosos.

14. SHADOW RIDGE

Schedule gets downright brutal the final three games of the season.

15. REED

A ton of production to replace, but WR Jesse Douglas is a good piece to build around.

16. CORONADO

Nonleague schedule is much more doable this season.

17. DESERT PINES

Leading passer, rusher both return.

18. ELKO

RB Riott Duke has to carry the offense early.

19. GREEN VALLEY

Top passer, rusher and receiver all back.

20. LAS VEGAS

Replacing do-everything QB Tanner Vibabul is a tall task.

21. DESERT OASIS

Leading receiver Anthony Sarracino headlines the rebuilt offense.

22. CANYON SPRINGS

Skill spots had some growing pains last season but most return.

23. MOJAVE

Considerable graduation losses could take their toll.

24. PALO VERDE

Competitive losses in 2025 could turn into wins this season.

25. RENO

Good talent back at RB and WR, but QB is a question.