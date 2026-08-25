Vote: Who Should Be Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week for Aug. 17-22, 2026?

Another exciting week of Hawaii high school football produced no shortage of eye-catching individual performances, giving you, the fans, a deep pool of candidates to consider for this week's Player of the Week honor.

Several quarterbacks put up impressive numbers, including Konawaena's Keenan Alani, who passed for 290 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-0 shutout of Truckee in California. Mililani's Hunter Fujikawa also came up big in just one half of play, throwing for 212 yards and three touchdowns. His teammate Bless Cabrera-Hopkins hauled in six passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-0 shutout of St. Louis.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Trison Satele of Mililani.

The running game also produced its share of standout performances from players like Kapolei's Chazz-Michael Kapahu, Kalaheo's Marquez Mellor, and Wai'anae's Maxumus Quon-Kaleiopu.

Read about all of this week's nominees below, then cast your vote for the Hawaii High School Football Player of the Week.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT/8:59 p.m. HST Sunday, Aug. 30. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Keenan Alani, QB, Konawaena

Alani completed 16 of 25 attempts for 290 yards and three touchdowns in Konawaena's 24-0 win at Truckee in California.

Bruce Beltran, WR, Kamehameha Maui

Beltran hauled in four receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown in Kamehameha Maui's 63-0 rout of Kulanihako'i.

Bless Cabrera-Hopkins, WR, Mililani

With star transfer receiver Zion White still nursing a sprained ankle, Cabrera-Hopkins has emerged as one half of the best quarterback-receiver combination in the islands alongside quarterback Hunter Fujikawa. Cabrera-Hopkins caught six passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in Mililani's 42-0 win over St. Louis, continuing to form a potent connection with quarterback Hunter Fujikawa.

Dallas Enriquez, RB, Kamehameha Hawaii

Enriquez piled up 128 yards on the ground with two touchdowns in Kamehameha Hawaii's 49-27 win over Waimea.

Hunter Fujikawa, QB, Mililani

Fujikawa was brilliant in just one half of play, completing 11 of 14 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns in Mililani's 42-0 win over St. Louis.

Marquez Mellor, RB, Kalaheo

Mellor averaged more than 10 yards per carry on his 13 attempts, collecting 137 yards and three touchdowns in Kalaheo's 59-7 win over Hawaii Prep.

Chazz-Michael Kapahu, RB, Kapolei

Kapahu ran for 223 yards and three touchdowns, including a 63-yard romp in a 50-15 thrashing of Waipahu.

Shaison Kupukaa, WR, Campbell

Kupukaa caught two passes in Campbell's 56-7 win over Moanalua, and he made them count, scoring on both plays.

Maiaku Lii, WR, Pearl City

Lii snagged eight receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown in Pearl City's 28-21 win over visiting El Capitan of California.

Kahekili Makekau, QB, Kamehameha Hawaii

Makekau completed 11 of 14 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns in Kamehameha Hawaii's 49-27 win over Waimea.

Anakin Punahaole, WR, Konawaena

Punahaole caught three passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in Konawaena's 24-0 win over Truckee in California.

Maxumus Quon-Kaleiopu, RB, Wai'anae

Quon-Kaleiopu carried 29 times for 167 yards and a touchdown in Wai'anae's 21-7 win over Kailua.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School On SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.