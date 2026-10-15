Illinois High School Football: 3 Must-Watch Games for Friday, Oct. 16

With the Illinois high school football playoffs approaching, Friday night's schedule features three matchups with significant postseason implications.

Mount Carmel travels to Wilmette to face unbeaten Loyola Academy in a rivalry dating back more than a century. Prospect and Hersey meet with matching 8-0 records, while York and Lyons square off in a battle between ranked teams looking to strengthen their playoff positioning.

The games feature nationally recruited players, high-powered offenses and programs hoping to build momentum before the IHSA postseason.

Here's a closer look at three of Illinois' biggest high school football games on Friday, Oct. 16.

Mount Carmel at Loyola Academy: Century-Old Rivalry Renewed

Two of Illinois' premier high school football programs meet in Wilmette as No. 2 Loyola Academy (8-0) hosts No. 5 Mount Carmel (6-2) in a rivalry dating back to October 1924.

Both teams enter the matchup with explosive offenses and rosters loaded with Division I talent.

Loyola averages 41.5 points per game while allowing just 13.4. Mount Carmel has been nearly as productive offensively, averaging 36.1 points, but has allowed 23.6 per contest.

The Caravan's two losses have come against highly ranked competition, falling 42-23 to No. 1 East St. Louis and 35-24 to No. 4 Brother Rice.

Mount Carmel features several prominent college prospects, including senior wide receivers Quentin Burrell and Tavares Harrington, both Michigan commits, and senior linebacker Roman Igwebuike, who is committed to Notre Dame.

Junior wide receiver Marshaun Thornton and defensive lineman Caleb Tucker have also attracted attention from major college programs.

Loyola has its own collection of talent, led by senior tight end Charlie Fowler and linebacker Will Mettee, both committed to Boston College.

Junior tight end Jordan McKinley has drawn interest from Wisconsin and Ohio State, while quarterback Matthew Lee and running back Jayden Garrett give the Ramblers additional offensive weapons.

Loyola enters Friday after a dramatic 45-35 comeback victory over IC Catholic Prep. The Ramblers trailed by 18 points at halftime before rallying in the second half to remain undefeated.

Mount Carmel, however, has recent history on its side.

The Caravan defeated Loyola twice in 2025, winning 35-24 during the regular season before earning a 21-17 victory in the first round of the Class 8A playoffs just one week later.

Friday gives the Ramblers an opportunity to reverse that trend while protecting their perfect record.

Hersey at Prospect: Two Unbeaten Teams, One Perfect Season on the Line

Few games on Friday's Illinois schedule carry as much intrigue as the showdown between Hersey and Prospect.

Both teams enter at 8-0, and their dominance throughout the season has been remarkably similar.

Prospect has outscored its opponents by 277 points through eight games. Hersey is right behind with a scoring differential of plus-272.

The Knights average 45.5 points per game, while the Huskies average 42.0. Defensively, Hersey has allowed just 9.0 points per contest, compared with Prospect's 10.9.

Those numbers help explain why both programs have rolled through their schedules.

Hersey has been particularly dominant in recent weeks, defeating Elk Grove 71-0 and Rolling Meadows 48-0 in consecutive games.

The Huskies are led by junior quarterback Jake Nawrot, a 6-foot-4 prospect committed to Kentucky. Josh Riggs and Jackson Travis are also among the players to watch for Hersey.

Prospect has been just as impressive offensively, scoring at least 49 points in each of its past four games.

Senior quarterback Jackson Cacini leads the Knights' offense and has drawn recruiting interest from Eastern Illinois and Butler.

Prospect most recently defeated Buffalo Grove 49-14 on Oct. 9, continuing a stretch of high-scoring performances.

The rivalry has produced several memorable games in recent seasons.

Hersey won last year's meeting 38-34, while Prospect took both matchups in 2024, including a convincing 56-14 victory in the Class 7A playoffs.

With both teams undefeated and the postseason approaching, Friday's matchup provides the biggest test of the season for two programs that have rarely been challenged.

One team will leave with its perfect record intact. The other will have to regroup before the playoffs.

Lyons at York: Ranked Rivals Look for Late-Season Momentum

York and Lyons complete Friday's three-game slate in a matchup between two teams ranked in the High School On SI Illinois Top 25.

No. 23 York (5-3) enters after defeating Glenbard West 25-22, while No. 25 Lyons (6-2) is looking to rebound from a 17-10 loss to Downers Grove North.

Both teams have an opportunity to strengthen their postseason résumés in the final stretch of the regular season.

Two Division I prospects named Owen will be among the players to watch.

York features senior edge rusher Owen Roberts, a Purdue commit listed at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds. Roberts gives the Dukes a physical presence on a defense that has allowed just 16.4 points per game and recorded two shutouts.

Lyons counters with tight end Owen Matela, a Miami (Ohio) commit listed at 6-foot-4½ and 220 pounds.

Matela provides another weapon for a Lyons offense averaging 30.5 points per game.

The matchup presents an interesting contrast between York's defensive strength and a Lyons offense capable of putting points on the board.

York will look to build on its victory over Glenbard West, while Lyons hopes to regain momentum after its narrow loss to Downers Grove North.

With the IHSA playoffs approaching, both teams have plenty to gain from a victory Friday night.