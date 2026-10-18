Illinois High School Football Playoff Brackets Released: 384 Teams Begin Chase for Eight State Championships

The IHSA unveils a historic expanded postseason field, with opening-round games beginning Oct. 23 and state championships scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend.

The road to an Illinois high school football state championship is officially set, and this year's journey will be unlike any in recent memory.

The Illinois High School Association unveiled its 2026 state football playoff brackets Saturday night, introducing a dramatically expanded postseason that will give 384 teams across eight classifications an opportunity to compete for a state title.

For the first time since 1985, the IHSA has significantly expanded its football playoff field, increasing participation from 256 to 384 schools. Each classification, from Class 1A through Class 8A, now includes 48 teams instead of 32.

The new format introduces an Opening Round, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, with the top 16 teams in each classification receiving byes.

The remaining 32 teams in each class will battle for the right to advance, creating an additional weekend of playoff football and potentially opening the door for some unexpected postseason runs.

A New Playoff Format Changes Everything

The expanded format creates an intriguing competitive dynamic.

In Classes 7A and 8A, all 48 qualifying teams are seeded statewide, with the top 16 receiving Opening Round byes. In Classes 1A through 6A, the field is divided into two geographically determined 24-team brackets, with the top eight seeds in each half earning byes.

The expansion also means teams with losing records have qualified for the postseason, adding another layer of unpredictability to the championship chase.

Among the beneficiaries are Routt and Pleasant Hill, which each finished 2-7, and Triopia, which enters the playoffs at 3-6. All three earned postseason berths despite finishing below .500.

2026 IHSA Football State Brackets

Undefeated Contenders Lead the Championship Chase

Several of Illinois' traditional football powers and emerging contenders enter the postseason with impressive credentials.

Lincoln-Way East, Morris, Antioch, Richmond-Burton and Normal Community are among the teams that completed undefeated 9-0 regular seasons, positioning themselves as serious championship threats.

Brown County also enters the Class 1A postseason unbeaten after one of the state's most dramatic regular-season finales.

In Class 7A, undefeated Normal Community holds the No. 1 seed and will await the winner of the Opening Round matchup between Edwardsville and Chicago Lincoln Park.

Edwardsville, seeded No. 32, will host No. 33 Lincoln Park on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 5 p.m. Both teams finished the regular season 4-5, illustrating just how much the expanded format has changed the postseason landscape.

Key Dates for the 2026 Illinois Football Playoffs

Round Dates Opening Round Oct. 23-24 First Round Oct. 30-31 Second Round Nov. 6-7 Quarterfinals Nov. 13-14 Semifinals Nov. 20-21 State championships, Classes 1A-4A Nov. 27 State championships, Classes 5A-8A Nov. 28

All eight state championship games will be played at Hancock Stadium on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal.

How Home-Field Advantage Works

The higher-seeded team hosts each Opening Round contest, but the rules change as the playoffs progress.

In subsequent rounds, the team that has hosted fewer postseason games receives home-field advantage. If both teams have hosted the same number of games, the higher seed gets the home game.

The system is designed to distribute home-field opportunities more evenly throughout the postseason, adding another strategic wrinkle to the expanded championship chase.

With 384 teams entering the postseason, 128 Opening Round participants will be eliminated during the first weekend, leaving 256 teams to continue their pursuit of eight state championships.

By Thanksgiving weekend, only 16 teams will remain.

And when the final whistle sounds in Normal, eight will have earned the right to call themselves Illinois state champions.