The 2026 Indiana high school football season came to a spectacular conclusion this weekend, with six state champions crowned and the final High School On SI Top 25 state rankings now set.

Brownsburg saved its biggest performance for the biggest stage, overpowering Penn 59-35 to capture the Class 6A state championship and complete an undefeated season. The Bulldogs finish the year as Indiana's undisputed No. 1 team, having navigated a challenging schedule and delivered when it mattered most. The Bulldogs finished 14-0 for the second straight season, and they've now won three consecutive titles at Indiana's highest-level, finishing the 2026 campaign with a 33-game winning streak still intact headed into 2027.

Penn also turned in an outstanding season, reaching the Class 6A championship game with an unbeaten record before running into a Bulldogs team that proved too much to handle. The Kingsmen finish No. 3 behind a Warren Central team that was eliminated the previous week by the same Bulldogs that toppled Penn Friday night.

Cathedral claimed the Class 5A championship with a 28-21 victory over Warsaw, while Indianapolis Bishop Chatard delivered one of the most dominant performances of championship weekend, blanking Northridge 45-0 to win the Class 4A crown. Tri-West Hendricks edged Andrean 14-7 in Class 3A, Lapel outlasted South Putnam 35-28 in Class 2A, and South Adams defeated Milan 42-35 in a thrilling Class 1A championship matchup.

With the championship games complete, there is no more movement to come. These are the final rankings of the 2026 season, recognizing the teams that established themselves among Indiana's best throughout the fall and several of those that finished their campaigns with championship celebrations.

Here is the final High School On SI Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings for 2026.

High School On SI

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1. Brownsburg

Record: 14-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Brownsburg 59, Penn 35

Loss(es): None

Brownsburg finished its remarkable season exactly as it started, on top of the Indiana high school football world. The Bulldogs overwhelmed Penn 59-35 in the Class 6A state championship game, completing an undefeated 14-0 campaign and cementing their place as Indiana's best team yet again in 2026.

2. Warren Central

Record: 12-1

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Brownsburg 35, Warren Central 17

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 35-17

Warren Central finishes at No. 2 after putting together one of the state's most impressive seasons before falling to Brownsburg in the postseason. The Warriors' only loss came against the eventual Class 6A champions, a fitting reminder of just how difficult the Bulldogs were to beat this fall.

3. Penn

Record: 13-1

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Brownsburg 59, Penn 35

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 59-35

Penn closes the season as the Class 6A runner-up after an outstanding run to the state championship game. The Kingsmen entered the title matchup undefeated but couldn't keep pace with Brownsburg's explosive offense, finishing 13-1 after an exceptional campaign.

4. Lawrence North

Record: 9-3

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 48-25; Warren Central, 53-37; Brownsburg, 55-19

Lawrence North holds onto the No. 4 position after finishing 9-3 against one of the state's most challenging schedules. The Wildcats' three losses came against Brownsburg and Warren Central, reinforcing the quality of competition they faced throughout the season.

5. Center Grove

Record: 9-3

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Warren Central, 20-14; Lawrence North, 28-20; Warren Central, 13-6

Center Grove finishes among Indiana's top five after another competitive campaign. The Trojans finished 9-3, with all three defeats coming against highly regarded opponents in Warren Central and Lawrence North.

6. Carmel

Record: 8-5

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Westfield, 38-34; Center Grove, 36-34; Lawrence North, 28-21; Warren Central, 42-28; Penn, 49-45

Carmel finishes sixth after making an impressive postseason push that included a high-scoring battle with Penn. The Greyhounds ultimately fell 49-45 to the Kingsmen, closing an 8-5 season against a schedule loaded with some of Indiana's strongest programs.

7. Westfield

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 38-14; Carmel, 48-45

Westfield finishes seventh after another strong season in which the Shamrocks established themselves as one of Indiana's top programs. Both losses came against highly ranked competition, with Brownsburg and Carmel accounting for the only blemishes on their 8-2 record.

8. Cathedral

Record: 11-3

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Cathedral 28, Warsaw 21

Loss(es): Ben Davis, 33-27; Loyola Academy (Ill.), 33-19; Trotwood-Madison (Ohio), 17-10

Cathedral closes the season with a state championship, defeating Warsaw 28-21 to capture the Class 5A title. The Irish finish 11-3 after overcoming a challenging schedule and delivering when the stakes were highest, moving up one position in the final rankings.

9. Carroll

Record: 10-2

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Center Grove, 42-17; Carmel, 38-7

Carroll finishes ninth after putting together another impressive 10-2 campaign. The Chargers' season ended with a quarterfinal loss to Carmel, but their body of work throughout the fall keeps them among Indiana's top 10 programs.

10. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Record: 13-2

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 45, Northridge 0

Loss(es): Cathedral, 16-14; Elder (Ohio), 31-21; East Central, 21-20

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard finishes the season as the Class 4A state champion after delivering a dominant 45-0 shutout of Northridge. The Trojans conclude a 13-2 campaign with a championship performance that also moves them into the final top 10.

11. Crown Point

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Penn, 44-27

Crown Point finishes 11th after an outstanding season that saw the Bulldogs establish themselves as one of Indiana's strongest programs. Their only defeat came against Penn in a matchup between previously unbeaten teams, leaving Crown Point with an impressive 11-1 final record.

12. Zionsville

Record: 7-3

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Westfield, 42-7; Brownsburg, 38-3; Brownsburg, 48-10

Zionsville closes the season at No. 12 after competing against a difficult slate of opponents. The Eagles finished 7-3, with two of their three losses coming against eventual Class 6A champion Brownsburg.

13. Ben Davis

Record: 5-6

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Avon, 22-12; Center Grove, 21-10; Warren Central, 25-8; Lawrence North, 54-28; Carmel, 28-24; Brownsburg, 42-7

Ben Davis finishes 13th despite a 5-6 record, reflecting the strength of competition the Giants faced throughout the season. Their schedule included several of Indiana's premier programs, providing a difficult test from beginning to end.

14. Northridge

Record: 14-1

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 45, Northridge 0

Loss(es): Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 45-0

Northridge's remarkable unbeaten run came to an end in the Class 4A state championship game, where the Raiders were shut out by Indianapolis Bishop Chatard. Despite the disappointing finish, Northridge completes a spectacular 14-1 season and remains one of Indiana's most impressive teams.

15. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Record: 12-2

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Carroll, 49-29; Northridge, 22-21

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger finishes 15th after another successful season that saw the Saints reach the later stages of the postseason. Their two losses came against Carroll and Northridge, with the latter ending a competitive playoff run by the narrowest of margins.

16. Roncalli

Record: 10-3

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 15-14; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 42-14; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 24-7

Roncalli finishes 16th after another winning season, reaching double-digit victories while competing against several of the state's top programs. The Royals finished 10-3, with Indianapolis Bishop Chatard accounting for two of their three defeats.

17. East Central

Record: 11-3

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Elder (Ohio), 42-7; Roncalli, 28-10; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 21-20

East Central finishes 17th after an 11-3 campaign that included a strong postseason showing. The Trojans came within one point of advancing against Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, falling 21-20 in overtime in one of the season's most competitive matchups.

18. New Palestine

Record: 7-4

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): East Central, 14-6; Roncalli, 20-6; IMG Academy, 49-7; Cathedral, 24-21

New Palestine holds its position at No. 18 after finishing 7-4 against a challenging schedule. The Dragons' season ended with a narrow 24-21 postseason loss to Cathedral, which went on to capture the Class 5A state championship.

19. Avon

Record: 6-4

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 49-7; Westfield, 49-16; Zionsville, 33-13; Ben Davis, 32-10

Avon finishes 19th after a 6-4 season that featured several difficult matchups against highly ranked opponents. The Orioles will look to build on that experience as they turn their attention toward next season.

20. Bloomington South

Record: 10-3

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Ironton (OH), 37-0; Center Grove, 28-14; Cathedral, 24-21

Bloomington South remains at No. 20 after completing a 10-3 campaign. The Panthers pushed Cathedral to the limit in the postseason before falling 24-21 to the eventual Class 5A champions, demonstrating their ability to compete with the state's best.

21. Hamilton Southeastern

Record: 5-6

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Carroll, 54-23; Avon, 28-7; Westfield, 36-7; Zionsville, 30-14; Brownsburg, 35-7; Carmel, 17-14

Hamilton Southeastern finishes 21st after facing one of the state's most challenging collections of Class 6A opponents. The Royals finished 5-6, with their schedule providing plenty of tests against highly ranked competition.

22. Franklin Central

Record: 5-7

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es):

Roncalli, 21-7; Brownsburg, 48-0; Zionsville, 30-26; Avon, 34-27;

Hamilton Southeastern, 35-14; Westfield, 42-14; Warren Central, 49-20

Franklin Central rounds out the same position it occupied last week after finishing 5-7. The Flashes faced a demanding schedule that included several of Indiana's strongest programs, giving them plenty of opportunities to measure themselves against elite competition.

23. Danville

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 41-8

Danville finishes 23rd after an outstanding 11-1 season. The Warriors' only loss came against Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, which went on to capture the Class 4A state championship.

24. East Noble

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 35-14

East Noble closes the season at No. 24 after putting together one of the state's strongest Class 4A campaigns. The Knights finished 11-1, with their only loss coming against Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.

25. Merrillville

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Crown Point, 23-14; Crown Point, 43-33

Merrillville holds onto the final position in the Top 25 after finishing 8-2. Both losses came against Crown Point, underscoring the strength of the competition the Pirates faced within their own region.

Final Analysis

Brownsburg finishes the 2026 season exactly where it belongs: at the top of Indiana high school football. The Bulldogs' 59-35 victory over Penn in the Class 6A championship was an emphatic finishing touch on a perfect 14-0 campaign. They didn't simply win the state's biggest classification; they did it by dominating the rest of the state's top programs when it mattered most in the postseason.

Cathedral and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard also deserve plenty of recognition after bringing home state championships in Classes 5A and 4A. Cathedral's 28-21 victory over Warsaw capped an 11-3 season, while Bishop Chatard's 45-0 shutout of Northridge provided one of the weekend's most commanding performances. Penn and Northridge may have fallen short in their championship games, but their 13-1 and 14-1 finishes, respectively, reflect the outstanding seasons they put together.

The other championship winners — Tri-West Hendricks, Lapel and South Adams — added to a memorable weekend of Indiana high school football. From Brownsburg's undefeated march through Class 6A to South Adams' thrilling seven-point victory in Class 1A, the Hoosier State crowned six deserving champions this weekend.