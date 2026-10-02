Illinois High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates - October 2
The 2026 Illinois high school football continues with over 220 games on October 2.
To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Illinois, click on the scoreboard links below.
Illinois High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates - October 2
Full Illinois High School Football Scoreboard - October 2 (select to view full scoreboard)
The top Illinois high scholl football games on Friday are No. 4 Fenwick vs. No. 6 Brother Rice, No. 9 Providence Catholic vs. No. 2 Chicago Mt. Carmel, No. 15 Carl Sandburg vs. No. 20 Lincoln-Way West, and No. 25 Glenbard North vs. No. 22 Geneva.
Full Illinois High School Football Scoreboard
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.