Illinois High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates - September 25
Get Illinois live updates and final scores as the 2026 high school football season continues on September 25
The 2026 Illinois high school football continues with over 200 games on September 25.
To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Illinois, click on the scoreboard links below.
Illinois High School Football Schedule, Scores & Live Updates - September 25
Full Illinois High School Football Scoreboard - September 25 (select to view full scoreboard)
The top games in Illinois are No. 1 East St. Louis vs. Edwardsville, No. 2 Chicago Mt. Carmel vs. No. 5 Brother Rice, and Andrew vs. No. 3 Lincoln-Way East.
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917