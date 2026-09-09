Illinois High School Football Team Cancels Remainder Of Season After This Week

An Illinois high school football team has opted to cancel the remainder of the 2026 season after hitting the field this week.

Clinton High School will take on Ridgeview/Lexington this Friday night in its final game of the year. The Maroons are currently 0-3 and have lost 17 games in a row.

Jonathan Michel shared a letter sent out to Clinton families on X (formerly known as Twitter) confirming the cancellation of the rest of the season for the Maroons.

“Dear Maroon families,” the letter read. “I first want to thank you for your support and speaking your voice (tonight) at our parent meeting. You know these are not easy decisions. This is the plan moving forward.

“We will play varsity this Friday night against Ridgeview. We will then cancel the rest of our varsity schedule and go to a (junior varsity) schedule. (Athletic director Matt) Mr. Koeppel will begin calling schools (tomorrow) morning to find schools that will allow our seniors ot play in the JV games. More information to come.

“All parties in the decision feel for our seniors and are going to do their best to make sure you keep playing football.”

NEWS: Clinton will cancel the rest of its varsity football season following this week’s game against Ridgeview.



The rest of their schedule, in order, included Eureka, Tri-Valley, Shelbyville, Central A&M and El Paso-Gridley.



Maroons join a handful of teams to cancel midseason. pic.twitter.com/O3JluhnBfC — Jonathan Michel (@jondog237) September 9, 2026

School Official Cites Lack Of Healthy Players, Safety Concerns As Main Reasons For Decision

Chuck Nagel, the interim superintendent of the school district, noted in a statement posted on Facebook that the decision was made due to a “limited number of healthy varsity players available.”

“Continuing the varsity schedule would place additional physical demands on student-athletes and create significant safety concerns,” Nagel wrote. “The health and well-being of our students must remain our highest priority.”

Nagel added that “this is disappointing news for our players, coaches, families and supporters,” and that the school “recognizes the impact this decision has on student-athletes and their families and appreciates their understanding the support.”

Clinton Has Suffered Three Consecutive Losses To Begin The Season

The Maroons have struggled, especially since a Week 1 loss to Dakota, 34-14. They lost to Heyworth, 58-6, and are coming off a 53-0 loss to Warrensburg Latham that opened up conference play this past Friday night.

Cole Thomas is the starting quarterback and is listed as a sophomore. Thomas threw a touchdown pass to classmate Kale Mock, with junior Cash Tanner adding a rushing touchdown.

Clinton had games with Eureka, Tri-Valley, Shelbyville, Central A&M and El Paso Gridley remaining on the schedule. It is likely those teams will all receive a forfeit victory now, as they are all listed as league games.

Maroons Are Latest Illinois High School Football Program To Shut Things Down Early In 2026

Ron Bass is the head coach for the Maroons, taking over that role after serving as an assistant at Tri-Valley.

Earlier this year, Sherrard High School in Illinois made a similar decision to the one by Clinton, cancelling its varsity games. Another high school cancelled its season before the year even began.