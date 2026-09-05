Iowa High School Football Week 2 Top 25 Fared - Sept. 5, 2026
The second week of the Iowa high school football season featured several matchups between Top 25 teams in the latest High School On SI Iowa rankings, including a battle between No. 1 Dowling Catholic and fourth-ranked Johnston.
The Maroons, the reigning Class 5A state champions, survived a thriller, dealing the Dragons a 41-35 setback.
Sixth-ranked West Des Moines Valley bounced back from a Week 1 loss to Dowling Catholic, hanging on for a 56-42 victory over No. 13 Waukee Northwest. The loss was the second straight for the Wolves.
Here is how the High School On SI Iowa Top 25 fared in Week 2.
Iowa High School Football Week 2 Top 25 Fared - Sept. 5, 2026
1. Dowling Catholic (Class 5A)
Record: 2-0
Last game: defeated No. 4 Johnston, 41-35
Next game: vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, Friday, September 11
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A)
Record: 2-0
Last game: defeated Western Dubuque, 21-13
Next game: at Clear Creek-Amana, Friday, September 11
3. Sioux City East (5A)
Record: 2-0
Last game: defeated Norwalk, 34-3
Next game: vs. No. 17 Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Friday, September 11
4. Johnston (5A)
Record: 1-1
Last game: lost to No. 1 Dowling Catholic, 41-35
Next game: vs. Ames, Friday, September 11
5. Iowa City West (5A)
Record: 2-0
Last game: defeated Dubuque Hempstead, 53-7
Next game: vs. Pleasant Valley, Friday, September 11
6. West Des Moines Valley (5A)
Record: 1-1
Last game: defeated No. 13 Waukee Northwest, 56-42
Next game: at Urbandale, Friday, September 11
7. Kuemper Catholic (2A)
Record: 2-0
Last game: defeated Algona, 45-7
Next game: vs. Shenandoah, Friday, September 11
8. West Lyon (1A)
Record: 1-1
Last game: lost to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 14-13
Next game: at Unity Christian, Friday, September 11
9. Iowa City Liberty (5A)
Record: 1-1
Last game: lost to No. 11 Southeast Polk, 21-14
Next game: at Linn-Mar, Friday, September 11
10. Clear Lake (3A)
Record: 2-0
Last game: defeated Humboldt, 25-0
Next game: at Webster City, Friday, September 11
11. Southeast Polk (5A)
Record: 2-0
Last game: defeated No. 9 Iowa City Liberty, 21-14
Next game: vs. Norwalk, Friday, September 11
12. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (4A)
Record: 2-0
Last game: defeated Lewis Central, 33-28
Next game: at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Friday, September 11
13. Waukee Northwest (5A)
Record: 0-2
Last game: lost to No. 6 West Des Moines Valley, 56-42
Next game: vs. No. 25 Iowa City High, Friday, September 11
14. Iowa City Regina (1A)
Record: 2-0
Last game: defeated West Branch, 49-6
Next game: at Alburnett, Thursday, September 10
15. Solon (3A)
Record: 2-0
Last game: defeated Williamsburg, 42-0
Next game: at Mount Vernon, Friday, September 11
16. ADM (4A)
Record: 2-0
Last game: defeated Ballard, 34-31
Next game: vs. North Polk, Friday, September 11
17. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (3A)
Record: 1-1
Last game: defeated Le Mars, 17-7
Next game: at No. 3 Sioux City East, Friday, September 11
18. Cedar Rapids Prairie (5A)
Record: 2-0
Last game: defeated Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 29-14
Next game: at Bettendorf, Friday, September 11
19. Dallas Center-Grimes (5A)
Record: 2-0
Last game: defeated Ottumwa, 54-0
Next game: at No. 1 Dowling Catholic, Friday, September 11
20. Lewis Central (4A)
Record: 1-1
Last game: lost to No. 12 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 33-28
Next game: vs. Harlan Community, Friday, September 11
21. Carlisle (4A)
Record: 2-0
Last game: defeated Indianola, 27-23
Next game: at Grinnell, Friday, September 11
22. Des Moines Christian (3A)
Record: 2-0
Last game: defeated Roland-Story, 21-15
Next game: vs. Atlantic, Friday, September 11
23. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A)
Record: 2-0
Last game: defeated Pella, 7-3
Next game: vs. Western Dubuque, Friday, September 11
24. Fort Dodge (4A)
Record: 2-0
Last game: defeated Webster City, 57-0
Next game: at Waterloo East, Friday, September 11
25. Iowa City High (5A)
Record: 1-1
Last game: defeated Bettendorf, 49-21
Next game: at No. 13 Waukee Northwest, Friday, September 11
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker