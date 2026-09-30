Illinois High School Football Team Self-Reports, Forfeits Victory

An Illinois high school football team has self-reported a rules violation, stripping them of a victory.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Kankakee High School used an ineligible player earlier this year. The Illinois High School Association reversed the outcome vs. Lincoln Way West, rewarding Lincoln Way West the forfeit victory instead of a loss.

“We recognize that eligibility mistakes can and do occur, and we appreciate Kankakee High School being forthcoming in not only reporting the violation but also presenting a plan to remedy this situation occurring again in the future,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a statement released. “The school’s football program was also placed on probation by the IHSA for the remainder of the season.

“Probation does not deny the school or program any IHSA privileges, but it does set the expectation that any further violations could result in more serious consequences.”

Kankakee Now Sits At 4-2 Following Forfeit For Using An Ineligible Player

The Kays are now 4-2 overall due to the forfeit loss. They own wins over Rich Township and Thornwood going into a match on Friday, October 2 vs. Bloom.

Senior quarterback Phillip Turner has thrown for over 800 yards and 12 touchdowns, completing 64 of 130 passes. He has also rushed for a team-high 374 yards, scoring twice on the ground.

Kankakee athletic director Chris Pickett said in a statement that, “We deemed a student ineligible and as a result we self-reported to the IHSA and are working on collaboration with them to make sure things like this don’t happen again.

“Our guys will continue to keep pushing on.”

Lincoln Way West Picks Up Fourth Win Off The Field

Lincoln Way West will take a 4-2 record into a matchup with Sandburg this week. They opened the year with three consecutive wins before a loss to Lockport.