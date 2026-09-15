Tyler Plantz, Fired Illinois High School Football Coach, Says He Was Asked To Resign

One day after being removed as the head coach of an unbeaten Illinois high school football program, the now-fired coach has spoke out.

It was reported on Sunday that Tyler Plantz was out at Providence Catholic High School despite leading them to an unbeaten start to the season.

Plantz told the Chicago Sun-Times Monday that he was asked by Providence Catholic president Fr. John Merkelis to resign, and declined.

Fired Illinois High School Football Coach Says He Was Asked To Resign

“During our meeting for less than an hour, Father Merkelis informed me that other staff members had told him about a few disgruntled colleagues and a few football players’ parents,” Plantz said in the statement released. “He cited problems with disorganization related to scheduling games for lower level teams, which was not my responsibility.

“He also said he was not satisfied with how I managed college recruiting this year and structured lower level practices. There were no disciplinary issues or any actions by me that violated any IHSA rules or any rules of Providence Catholic.”

Tyler Plantz Graduated From Providence Catholic, Played, Coached At Notre Dame Before Returning To School

Ties to Providence Catholic run deep for Plantz, as he graduated from the school in 2010 before enrolling at Notre Dame as a walk-on. He played football, rugby and boxed for the Fighting Irish, earning a scholarship for his efforts.

Plantz was a member of Brian Kelly’s coaching staff at Notre Dame after his playing career ended. He returned to Providence Catholic in 2022.

“I am confounded by this decision and how it has been handled,” Plantz said. “I remain proud of my contributions to Providence Catholic’s success since I was named head coach.”

Providence Catholic Reached 2025 State Title Game, Was 4-0 To Start Under Plantz

Plantz stated that he was asked to resign during a meeting with Merkelis on Saturday, September 12. They met again the following day and Plantz told him “that I would not resign because my decision to move to Providence Catholic from college football was a very personal one and I would never quit on my student athletes or our team.

“My brother Zac died in a tragic car accident on Thanksgiving Day 2020,” he added. “To honor his memory, our family made a major donation to support Providence Catholic. We consider my leadership role at the school as a way to extend the benefits of that gift.”

Plantz led the Celtics to the 2025 Class 5A state championship game.

Adam Nissen will serve as the interim head coach for the Celtics for the remainder of the season.